IFA - the world's leading trade show for consumer electronics / Berlin, 01. - 05. of September 2023 / In the focus: sustainability and AI are the trends in 2023

BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From the 1st to the 5th of September, the world's largest trade fair for consumer electronics and home appliances opens its doors once again. More than 2000 exhibitors from 48 countries will show ground breaking technology in the electronics industry. 

One of the most important buzzwords this year is sustainability. Everyone is aware now of the planetary boundaries and it is high time to react. The latest generation of household appliances is made of recyclable materials, energy-saving technologies are more important than ever: the production of high-tech products follows the idea of a circular economy. IFA is dedicating an entire sustainability village to this topic, and many manufacturers also have artificial intelligence and robotics on their agenda.

Industry-relevant lectures, shows and an e-sports area can also be found on the exhibition grounds. And with around 500 start-ups, the Innovation Hub IFA NEXT is bigger than ever before. Parallel to this, the #Berlintechweek will take place for the first time as a meeting place for the European tech community. Hundreds of thousands of trade and fair visitors from around 150 countries are expected to visit the exhibition in September.

More video content including highlights of the show, alongside interviews with exhibitors and experts free of charge and free of rights on: http://www.ifa-gbc.com.

IFA - a principal feira mundial de produtos eletrônicos de consumo / Berlim, de 01 a 05 de setembro de 2023 / Em foco: sustentabilidade e IA são as tendências em 2023

IFA : le plus grand salon mondial de l'électronique grand public / À Berlin, du 1er au 5 septembre 2023 / Focus sur : la durabilité et l'IA sont les tendances de 2023

