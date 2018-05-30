IFA and ShowStoppers extend successful collaboration

Today's renewal is the fourth since IFA and ShowStoppers produced the first press event at IFA -- ShowStoppers @ IFA 2008.

The 2017 edition of the press event broke records – more than 80 industry leaders, innovators and start-up companies introduced new gear, gadget, apps and devices for work, home and play to almost 1,000 journalists from more than 50 countries.

"IFA and ShowStoppers continue to build a successful platform for innovators and industry leaders to meet the press at IFA," said Jens Heithecker, executive vice president, Messe Berlin Group, and IFA Executive Director. "ShowStoppers is a powerful event that enables companies to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new business connections, promote brand, and open new markets."

IFA 2018 is scheduled for 31 August through 5 September 2018 in Berlin, with two advance press days – 29 and 30 August. ShowStoppers @ IFA 2018 takes place 30 August on-site at the Berlin Exhibition Grounds.

"This is a dynamic, international, expanding collaboration built around spotlighting the technologies that introduce at IFA for exhibitors, trade visitors and journalists," said Steve Leon, partner, ShowStoppers. "It drives news coverage and innovation."

About IFA

IFA is the world's leading trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances.

IFA is organized by Messe Berlin and owned by gfu Consumer & Home Electronics. Messe-Berlin produces regional, national and international trade shows, exhibitions and conventions. gfu is the Association for Consumer and Home Electronics.

About ShowStoppers

Now in its 24th year, ShowStoppers is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the US, Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product introductions, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand, and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces the official press events at IFA and NAB; partners with CTA and CE Week; and produces events concurrent with CES, Mobile World Congress and Mobile World Congress Americas, among others.

