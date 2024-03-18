IFAD and WFP work together to combat hunger in fragile contexts

ROME, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The UN's International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the World Food Programme (WFP) have today launched an action plan to work together in fragile contexts — countries simultaneously affected by economic shocks, and extreme weather, in combination with little or no institutional and government capacity to help people cope. The UN agencies seek to leverage the strengths and expertise of each organization to enhance resilience in fragile environments and improve food security.

©IFAD/Daniele Bianchi

Fragility is a significant barrier to eradicating hunger and poverty. Moreover, frequent and severe extreme weather events are compounding these often-protracted crises worldwide.

"We have decades of experience working in fragile contexts, because that is where so many of the rural poor live. But today, the rural environment is changing. It is becoming less predictable. Rapid changes in climate and demographics are making it harder than ever for rural populations to thrive on the land," said Alvaro Lario, President of IFAD. "This new Action Plan is very exciting because together, we can be more than the sum of our parts," added Lario.

Nearly 1 billion people are currently living in such contexts worldwide, according to the International Monetary Fund estimates.

"WFP and IFAD teams work in many of the most fragile and challenging regions of the world, where millions of families who live on the frontlines of conflict, climate change and economic turmoil face a daily battle against hunger," said WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain.

"But it doesn't have to be this way. Combining our expertise, resources and extensive global network, WFP and IFAD will step up our collaboration in key areas, such as food systems and climate resilience, to support sustainable development, peace and progress in the most vulnerable communities."

IFAD and WFP will carry out joint assessments on fragility, integrate smallholder farmers into food assistance programmes, invest in rural communities' climate resilience, and share logistical capacity, data, analysis and expertise, among others.

For instance, IFAD's investments in sustainable agricultural practices will be combined with WFP's climate-resilient local infrastructure and services.

Ethiopia, Haiti, Mozambique, Pakistan, South Sudan, Sudan, Yemen and Zambia are the initial countries for collaboration to address fragility and food insecurity, in addition to geographic areas across the Sahel and Pacific islands.

The action plan aims at maximising impact, being responsive to dynamic challenges, and focuses on tackling some of the main drivers of fragility.

