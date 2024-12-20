IFAD's Crisis Response Initiative strengthens food security for over 175,000 rural Afghan families amid challenges

ROME, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crisis Response Initiative (CRI) set up by the UN's International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to protect livelihoods and mitigate the impacts of emergency situations on rural communities has successfully reduced hunger and food insecurity for over 175,000 poor rural families in Afghanistan. The CRI, implemented in Afghanistan by the Dutch Committee for Afghanistan (DCA), has provided critical support to vulnerable rural families facing compounding crises, including the impacts of conflict, natural disasters, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the war in Ukraine.

With 73 per cent of Afghanistan's population living in rural areas and depending on livestock and subsistence farming, investments in animal health, production, and welfare are crucial. Since 2021, when other IFAD programmes were suspended in the country following the takeover by the de facto government, IFAD and DCA have provided vital training, equipment, and technical assistance to help rural communities navigate short-term shocks and build more sustainable livelihoods.

"The CRI not only provided immediate relief to Afghan families facing multiple crises, but it has also equipped them with the tools and skills they need to build stronger, more resilient livelihoods for the future," said Jing Pacturan, IFAD Country Director, Afghanistan.

In Afghanistan, the CRI has helped develop a nationwide network of veterinary field units, improving animal health services, reducing livestock losses, and enhancing household resilience. The project has focused on creating market linkages for herders, establishing and strengthening over 100 sales points and providing training and support to ensure fair prices and access to essential inputs. Climate-friendly livestock breeding techniques have been another focus, training para-vets in artificial insemination and exploring methods to reduce methane output from livestock.

A recently released 2024 rapid assessment confirmed the positive impact of the CRI project, with 96 per cent of households reporting higher incomes following their involvement with it.

The CRI in Afghanistan benefitted from a community-driven approach, engaging with community development councils, local elders, and customary leaders to ensure project ownership, inclusion, and adaptation to local contexts. This approach has built trust and facilitated effective communication and implementation.

Media contact: Yamini Lohia | [email protected] | +91 98111 09907

SOURCE International Fund for Agricultural Development