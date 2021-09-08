iFans Continues Commitment to All Content Creators with Unique Features and a Powerful Revenue Sharing Model

Content creators rely heavily on the income generated from platforms like iFans. However, as many have seen recently, content creators can be at the mercy of the platform should the company decide to change its Terms of Service. Turbulence at competitor OnlyFans around adult content has left many creators concerned about their ability to maintain regular revenue and income flows.

However, iFans is a platform that was built by a diverse team of creators for other creators, and therefore the organization understands the importance of stability and maximizing revenue opportunities, including those in the adult entertainment sector. The company wants content creators to know that this commitment remains, preventing uncertainty for creators and their revenue streams.

The unique feature set available on iFans makes it possible for creators to earn and grow more than they could on any other platform. As described by one of iFan's adult content creators Monica Huldt, (@Swedish_Bella) "The team over at iFans is really on the ball. They are content creators themselves, so they know what is important for us. It looks like they have created their features with that in mind and their staff is personable and super responsive".



The site is also optimized for security and scalability, giving fans the best online experience possible. Plus, iFans is dedicated to continually updating the platform with new features and innovations focused on effective monetization and growth.

This one-of-a-kind feature set includes the powerful Agency dashboard, helping managers better understand subscription flows and follow attributions, clarifying the source of new subscribers and the most profitable channels. Also, iFans "tracked share for share" feature enables creators to earn a percentage of commissions when they refer their own fans to other creators, whether through a mention, a shout out, or in a private message.

This helps creators of all shapes and sizes to grow their audience and revenue through mutual "shout-outs and mentions" in posts, messages, and profiles, as described in their explainer video .



"iFans understands the challenges and benefits of being a content creator unlike any other platform in the space," said an iFans company spokesperson. "That's largely thanks to owners with more than 50 years, combined, in the adult space. And with deep connections to payment processors and comprehensive knowledge of the industry, our creators don't need to worry about getting worried like those on OnlyFans did last week." Moreover, iFans longtime experience in the adult space knows the importance of protecting minors from viewing adult content online, and from non-consensual or exploitative content being published.

Not only has iFans sustained a consistent view on the types of content allowed on its platform, but its revenue model also reflects its belief in the importance of those that provide that content. With the most competitive compensation structure in the industry, iFans provides content creators with the ability to get discovered and gain fans and subscribers outside their own social media following. Additionally, iFans creator referral program provides creators with the ability to earn 5% uncapped from other creators they invite to the platform.

Eva Wild (@Eva.Wild1) content creator and mentor to other adult creators quoted saying "iFans platform is straightforward, user friendly, and most importantly, content creator friendly. There are so many features that allow creators to earn more money than ever. It's a great alternative to OnlyFans."

Another mentor and coach Allie Rae (@TheAllieRae ) said "I think there's a lot to be said about a platform that is not only created for creators, it's also created by a team that includes creators with many years of experience in the industry and therefore they understand what's important to us and our values."

Creators who have lost faith in other platforms are encouraged to take a closer look at everything iFans has to offer. In the words of a creator from iFans, "One of my favorite alternatives to OnlyFans is iFans. The overall experience is much better, and it seems they release exciting new features regularly!"

About iFans

iFans is focused on providing the best place for influencers and celebs to connect with their most loyal fans. The platform allows creators to offer exclusive and premium content, broadcast live and connect with their fan base while monetizing their influence and network with robust features, referrals, and affiliate programs. For more information, please visit our website www.ifans.com or email [email protected]

