IFBB Bodybuilder Suraqah Shabazz signs with Mon Ethos Pro ahead of 2019 IFBB NorCal Championship competition
Jun 05, 2019, 17:24 ET
BOSTON, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of his next competition at the 2019 IFBB NorCal Championships, Suraqah Shabazz has announced his signing with athlete management firm Mon Ethos Pro, according to President of Mon Ethos, David Whitaker. Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, Shabazz, who is a first responder firefighter with the Chicago Fire Department, will be competing this Saturday, June 8 at the McClellan Conference Center in McClellan Park, CA (Sacramento) at the 2019 NPC Northern California Championship.
Shabazz, who debuted as a Pro in 2016, has his eyes set on competing once again at the Olympia competition later on this year. "Shabazz is an athletes' athlete. Committed, dedicated, no-nonsense. That's just the kind of professional that we look for at Mon Ethos, and we're very excited to have him sign with us," says David Whitaker, Mon Ethos Pro's President.
Mon Ethos Pro is an athlete and talent consulting company that represents some of the top athletes competing in sport today.
