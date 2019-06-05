IFBB Pro Bodybuilder Suraqah Shabazz, from Chicago, Illinois, will compete in the 2019 NorCal Championship in Sacramento, California on Saturday, June 8 according to Mon Ethos Pro President, David Whitaker
SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Native Chicagoan, IFBB Pro Body Builder and first responder firefighter Suraqah Shabazz will be competing this Saturday, June 8 at the McClellan Conference Center in McClellan Park, CA (Sacramento) at the 2019 NPC Northern California Championship. The NorCal Championship bodybuilding competition, hosted by Spectrum Fitness Productions, begins promptly at 9:00 am, with the evening finals beginning at 6:00 pm and is expected to bring competitors from around the world to compete in IFBB Pro League Bikini and IFBB Pro League Men's Physique competitions as well as NPC Bikini, Figure, Men's and Women's Physique, Classic Physique, Men's Bodybuilding competitions.
Shabazz debuted as a professional in 2016 and continues with a passion for the sport in a campaign of competition, following up on his 1st place showing at both the 2017 and 2018 Mile High Pro Men's Physique with another strong showing again at the 2019 New York Pro Men's Physique. Shabazz, whose goal is to compete at the Olympia again later this year stated, "There are two kinds of people; those who do the work and those who take the credit. Try to be in the first group; there is less competition there. Everyday I strive to work as hard as I can so my sons know that they have a living example of what it means when they say hard work pays off. No one will give you anything. Work hard. Dedicate yourself. Get it done. Repeat."
Spectrum Fitness Productions is one of the leading IFBB Pro League event promotional companies for the past 33 years. Mon Ethos Pro is a Platinum Sponsor of all Spectrum Fitness Productions events and represents some of the top athletes competing in the sport today.
