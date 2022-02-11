IFBB Pro Kayla Rossi Takes Pro Wrestling by Storm in AEW

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're into fitness at all, the name Kayla Rossi rings every bell in your brain. If not? One look at her physique and the familiarity will be astonishing. Kayla amassed a huge Instagram following by publishing rigorous training videos and showcasing an insane amount of athletic ability for such a muscular woman. Her background in elite gymnastics paired with her stunning physique alone made her unique- and now? She has the world of professional wrestling shook as AEW's newest face of the women's division.

Kayla Rossi performs a Sky Twister Press from the Top Ropes onto Sonny Kiss as Joey Janela watches. Kayla Rossi posing for a recent photoshoot. (Source: @KaylaRossiFitness on Instagram.)

Kayla made her AEW Dark debut in September as a mysterious bodyguard accompanying fan favorite Joey Janela. Instantly, Twitter went into an uproar. "Who is SHE?!?" Became the only tweet found in AEW's mentions, and she became a weekly staple for the show. Within 6 months of training, Kayla continued to shock fans. She showcased elite level athleticism with aerial attacks like: Standing Moonsault Double-Stomp, and 360 SkyTwister- while attracting fans with her dark image and daunting physique.

The Nightmare Factory initially reached out to Rossi, offering her a sponsorship to their wrestling school in Atlanta Georgia. The Nightmare Factory is home to some of AEW's biggest talents like Jade Cargill, Brandi Rhodes, Glacier, Julia Hart, Anna Jay, and is owned by superstars Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall. She quickly moved, joined the school, and made her first appearance within 8 weeks!

On top of currently being one of the fastest rising stars in the history of wrestling, Rossi has been continuing to make waves in the fitness community. Her subscription-based personal training app will be released later this month and is sure to attract thousands of users. The app will feature fully guided workouts, with videos of Kayla explaining the exact movement- and even includes a "Kombat Kardio" section, sponsored by Hayabusa.

We only had two questions for Kayla:

Q: Why do you do what you do?

A: I want to show the world that a woman can be strong, fierce, and sexy at the same time. We're not all one dimensional. I want to inspire women to be their true self.

Q: What can we expect to see next?

A: My life has been so crazy, I can't even answer this! Follow me on Instagram @KaylaRossiFitness and Twitter @KaylaRossi_ for real time updates as I try to do everything at once.

