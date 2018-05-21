IFBTA and Round It Up America Announce Alliance to Deliver Charitable-Giving Technology to Hospitality Industry

"We're very excited to partner with the IFBTA," said Harald Herrmann, who along with Jennifer Weerheim, co-founded Round It Up America® in 2010. "What sets Round It Up America® apart is that it provides a simple, cost-free way for our Mission Partners to select their own non-profit partners and raise funds to support them year round."

The IFBTA focuses on promoting technology through the networking and education of food and beverage professionals globally. With local chapters and engagement across the country, IFBTA members can use this partnership as an opportunity to bring the charitable component of Round It Up America® back to their company.

"Forming a partnership between the IFBTA and RIUA was a no-brainer," said Robert Grimes, CEO of the IFBTA. "Partnering with an organization like Round It Up America®, where the enabler of its engine is all about technology, allows supporters of the IFBTA – both operators and suppliers alike – to join in on a national charitable initiative that supports our industry and our community."

"We are actively meeting with potential Mission Partners and educating them on how Round It Up America® can easily be adopted into their corporate social responsibility plan," said Jennifer Weerheim, co-founder of Round It Up America®.

The United States boasts more than one-million restaurants. If just one-percent—or 10,000 of those restaurants—were to raise $25 a day from guests rounding up their checks it would equal $7.5 million a month or $90 million a year. The shelves of food banks would be full, shelters would have the adequate supplies needed, and less people would go hungry as a result. For every dollar donated, a minimum of 91 cents goes directly to the cause with just 7% allocated for administrative costs.

