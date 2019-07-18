IFDA Announces the 2019 Class of the Truck Driver Hall of Fame

MCLEAN, Va., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) announced the 67 inductees for the 2019 class of the IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame. IFDA and its member companies have worked tirelessly to promote a culture of safety as foodservice distributors deliver food and supplies to the over one million professional kitchens across the United States. This annual program casts a spotlight on the industry's top drivers for their outstanding records of service, safety and skill.

There are over 130,000 foodservice distribution drivers currently on the road, but only those with the best safety records and longevity of service qualify for the IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame. To be eligible, the driver must have at least 25 years of employment with an IFDA member company with no chargeable accidents and may not have any moving violations within the last 5 years.

"The foodservice distribution industry has a tradition of excellent and safe drivers but these professionals are truly exceptional," said Mark S. Allen, President and CEO of IFDA. "We are grateful to have skilled drivers of this caliber in our industry, ensuring a safe and efficient food supply for professional kitchens across the country."

Click here for the full list of the 2019 IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame Inductees.

The 2019 class will be honored at the IFDA Distribution Solutions Conference on the morning of October 29 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

About the International Foodservice Distributors Association

The International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) is the premier trade organization representing the $280 billion foodservice distribution industry. There are 15,000 foodservice distribution center locations in the U.S. that have a total employment impact of more than 1 million jobs. For more information visit: http://www.ifdaonline.org.

