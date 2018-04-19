IFDA Announces Winners of the 2018 Thomas Jefferson Award

"We commend the winners of the 2018 Thomas Jefferson award for standing true to the ideals of Thomas Jefferson by working to protect America's businesses and reducing the involvement of government in our economy," said Mark Allen, IFDA President and CEO. "Our nation faces a number of critical challenges and Representative Mario Diaz-Balart and all of the Thomas Jefferson Award recipients have answered the call to help our nation to prosper."

Representative Diaz-Balart serves as chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee Transportation, Housing and Urban Development (THUD) and has played a key role in eliminating over-reaching regulations that were stifling the industry. He was instrumental in passing the omnibus legislation in 2016 and 2017 that eliminated a particularly onerous part of the hours of service rules that uniquely impacted the foodservice distribution industry.

"Florida is proud to host a number of IFDA member companies and I am honored to receive the 2018 Thomas Jefferson Award for Distinguished Service from the International Foodservice Distributors Association," said Representative Diaz-Balart. "I've long believed that the regulatory framework in this country should support long-term economic growth and private sector jobs."

During each Congress, IFDA presents this award to Senators and Members of Congress who demonstrate, through their voting record, a commitment to increasing economic opportunity and reducing government regulation. The 2018 award is based on votes during the 115th Congress on issues critical to the health of the foodservice distribution industry and the nation's overall economy.

About the International Foodservice Distributors Association

The International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) is the premier trade organization representing the foodservice distribution industry. This industry ensures a safe and efficient supply chain of food and products for more than one million restaurants and foodservice outlets in the U.S. every day. For more information visit: http://www.ifdaonline.org/

