IFDA Hosts Foodservice Distribution Industry Fly-In on Capitol Hill

"Having a voice in politics is crucial for businesses of all sizes," said Mark Allen, President and CEO of IFDA. "This event is the one time all year when our members can join forces with colleagues in Washington to demonstrate the value foodservice distribution plays in sustaining our economy."

Foodservice distributors are vital drivers of the American economy. Each day, they deliver hundreds of thousands of food items and products to the more than one million restaurants and foodservice outlets across the country. Foodservice distributors are responsible for maintaining a safe and efficient supply chain, inspecting, tracking, storing, and managing every product to ensure safety and peak freshness, each and every time. The industry offers pay levels well above the national average and competitive benefits with delivery drivers earning average annual wages of $62,854.

Immediately following the Fly-In, IFDA will host the Thomas Jefferson Awards reception. During each Congress, IFDA presents this award to Senators and Members of Congress who demonstrate, through their voting record, a commitment to increasing economic opportunity and reducing government regulation. The 2018 award is based on votes during the 115th Congress on issues critical to the health of the foodservice distribution industry and the nation's overall economy.

About the International Foodservice Distributors Association

The International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) is the premier trade organization representing the foodservice distribution industry. IFDA member companies operate more than 800 facilities in all 50 states around the world. For more information visit: http://www.ifdaonline.org

