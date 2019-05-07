iFeelSmart Provides Bouygues Telecom With Its New Release of Operator Tier User Interface for Android TV Set Top Box

iFeelSmart has been working closely with Bouygues Telecom and will soon update the User Interface to provide an optimized and simplified experience to the millions of Bouygues Telecom's customers equipped with an Android STB.

"Bouygues Telecom launched in 2015 its first Android TV Set Top Box, and we wanted to continue to lead innovation on TV services and offer to our customers a new User Experience, based on simplicity and easy access to a huge number of contents coming from Linear and On-Demand programs. The collaboration with iFeelSmart was essential to provide a high level of reliability and simplified experience for our customers. We are very excited by this major update that will include a new version of Android TV OS and a unified launcher combining the best of the TV and Video services from Bouygues Telecom with our partner's contents and applications and with Google's services like the Google Play Store, YouTube, Google Cast and Google Assistant," said Laure Joslet, Consumer Marketing Director at Bouygues Telecom.

iFeelSmart's solutions are designed to allow Operators (OTT, IPTV, Sat, Cable…) to win the HDMI1 battle by providing TV Applications that are fully controlled and managed dynamically by the Operator's teams. Using iFeelSmart's cloud UX management service – EMI – the operator can customize in real-time the User Interface, manage content's curation, and seamlessly integrate deep-links to third parties' contents coming from popular OTT apps.

"This upgrade of the User Experience is a significant milestone for iFeelSmart and for our customer, Bouygues Telecom. This User interface will provide a level of performances and reliability that would help Bouygues Telecom to continue its very strong performances on the broadband and triple-play business. It is once again a demonstration of our strong experience with Android TV based solutions and Google services," said Xavier Bringue, CEO at iFeelSmart.

iFeelSmart's AndroidTV Operator Tier Launcher will be demonstrated during the upcoming next industry events:

PayTV Show in Denver (13-15 May)

(13-15 May) Broadcast Asia in Singapore (18-20 June), iFeelSmart booth Suntec Level 4, 4F1-03

iFeelSmart:

iFeelSmart (www.ifeelsmart.com) is the leading TV Applications provider for Operators, Service Providers and Content Distributors. With customers in US, Europe and APAC, more than 2.5 million Android TV STB using iFeelSmart UI and launcher, iFeelSmart is providing a flexible, rich, intuitive and performant User Interface for Android TV STB and large set of BYOD Multiscreen OTT Applications for AppleTV, FireTV, Mobile, Tablet, SmartTV and Web, while offering through a cloud-based UX management service, the capacity of real time customization and curation of the screen's real estate.

Website: www.ifeelsmart.com

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ifeelsmart

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ifeelsmartTV

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ifeelsmart

Bouygues Telecom:

As a full-service electronic communications operator, Bouygues Telecom stands out by providing its 20 million customers access to the best technology has to offer on a daily basis. The very high quality of its 4G mobile network and of its fixed and Cloud services provides customers with simple solutions, enabling them to fully enjoy their digital lives, regardless of their location. Bouygues Telecom is proud of the innovations it has offered to its customers over the last 20 years. It continues to pursue the same strategy of providing new technologies to as many people as possible. #welovetechnology

www.bouyguestelecom.fr

Media Contacts:

media@ifeelsmart.com

Emmanuelle Boudgourd

eboudgou@bouyguestelecom.fr



SOURCE iFeelSmart

Related Links

http://www.ifeelsmart.com

