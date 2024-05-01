IFEL Announces Third Annual "Creating Conscious Collisions" National Road Show, Launching May 7 in NYC

The 15-city invitation-only event expands its 2023 footprint to establish relationship capital and build a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem with support from Capital One

NEWARK, N.J., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership ( IFEL ), a national nonprofit organization that works to create greater inclusion within the entrepreneurial ecosystem, today announced the launch of its third annual Creating Conscious Collisions Road Show on May 7 in New York City.

The 2024 Road Show will increase its impact from 2023, visiting five more cities as it brings together investors, executives, allies, and champions to leverage their collective energy and resources to propel women of color entrepreneurs farther and faster on their journey to entrepreneurial success. Capital One is a sponsor of the event and a generous funder of IFEL's investor inclusion programming.

Census Bureau data shows Black women-owned firms continue to grow but one of the largest missed opportunities in the U.S. economic engine for job and wealth creation.

"Increasing capital access and understanding the barriers to capital access are two of the biggest problems facing entrepreneurs of color today. Troublingly, the people most impacted continue to be told to network more to solve this problem, but you can't make people like you if conscious or unconscious bias is present," said Jill Johnson, CEO and Co-Founder, IFEL. "We are excited to bring our nationally-recognized programming to more cities in 2024 to educate allies' on the importance of early-stage investing, and thank Capital One for their support of this work."

The 15-city tour kicks off in New York City in May with additional dates throughout the year:

New York, NY | May 7

| Washington, DC | May 14

| Boston, MA | June 18

| Philadelphia, PA | June 11

| Charlotte, NC | July 9

| Raleigh - Durham | July 11

| Chicago, IL | July 18

| Seattle, WA | July 25

| Palo Alto, CA | September 24

| Los Angeles, CA | September 26

| Dallas, TX | October 8

| Houston, TX | October 10

| Atlanta, GA | October 24

| Miami, FL | December 4

To request an invitation to any of the Road Show events, please visit: https://www.woccon.org/roadshow .

About The Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership

IFEL is a nonprofit organization that leverages the power of relationship capital to increase inclusion and equity within the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Founded in 2002, IFEL's mission is to eradicate the systemic barriers that prevent people from historically excluded populations from being able to access the knowledge, networks, and capital required for entrepreneurial success and wealth creation. To learn more, visit www.weareifel.org .

