IFEL Kicks-off Second Half of its "Creating Conscious Collisions" National Road Show with the Goal of Increasing Connections Between Investors, Allies, and Women Entrepreneurs

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership ( IFEL ), a national nonprofit organization that works to create greater inclusion within the entrepreneurial ecosystem, announced the second part of its third annual Creating Conscious Collisions Road Show , beginning on September 24 in Palo Alto, CA and ending on December 4 in Miami, FL.

Through the first eight of 15 Creating Conscious Collisions events in 2024, over 250 investors, executives, allies, and entrepreneurs have come together to learn how to leverage their collective resources to support inclusive investing practices. Creating Conscious Collisions has led to over 1,000 new connections. Capital One is the national sponsor of Creating Conscious Collisions.

"The engagement and feedback we've received to date have reinforced the importance of our work," says Jill Johnson, CEO and Co-Founder of IFEL. "We look forward to the remaining Creating Conscious Collisions events as an opportunity to connect more people to each other as the foundation for opening doors for more women founders."

Rebecca Alvarez Story, Founder and CEO of Bloomi , said, "There's many challenges to being a female entrepreneur but I would say some of the most common [challenges] have to do with the lack of support, especially capital, to grow your business. And I think anytime you're seen as new or different in the space, especially if you're a start-up, that's considered risky. The environment that IFEL created is very magical."

The Creating Conscious Collisions tour provides investors with an opportunity to make connections, gain new insights, and find ways to take action toward building a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The remaining Creating Conscious Collisions events are:

Palo Alto, CA | September 24

| Dallas, TX | October 8

| Houston, TX | October 10

| Atlanta, GA | October 24

| Phoenix, AZ | November 8

| Los Angeles, CA | November (TBD)

| November (TBD) Miami, FL | December 4

About The Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership

The Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership (IFEL) is a nonprofit organization that leverages the power of relationship capital to increase inclusion and equity within the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Founded in 2002, the IFEL mission is to eradicate the systemic barriers that prevent historically excluded populations from being able to access the knowledge, networks, and capital required for entrepreneurial success and wealth creation. To learn more, visit www.weareifel.org .

