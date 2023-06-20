IFEL to Launch Second Annual Road Show to Catalyze Support for Women of Color Entrepreneurs on June 27 - "Creating Conscious Collisions"

10-city tour will expand its footprint to establish relationship capital and build a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem

NEWARK, N.J., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership ( IFEL ) today announced "Creating Conscious Collisions," the kick-off of its second annual Women of Color Connecting (WOCCON) Road Show . The 10-city tour, designed to unite women of color entrepreneurs with investors and allies, launches on June 27 in New York City with an event hosted at Rise, created by Barclays and Equivico , an impact investment manager that finances and empowers responsible lenders to provide fair credit to small businesses, including those owned by women and people of color.

"Women of color don't need more skill-building and people telling them what to do, they need people to use their relationships and resources to open doors for them," shared Jill Johnson, CEO and Co-Founder of IFEL. "As we kick off the Road Show in New York City, we're excited to collaborate with investors, executives and allies who are serious about inclusion in the entrepreneurial ecosystem."

The 2023 Road Show aims to expand the network of entrepreneurs and founders by "creating conscious collisions" - a gathering of people with diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives that share the common goal of building a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem through new ideas, collaboration, and action.

"Equivico is excited to host this event in New York City, and we are proud to continue our collaboration with the Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership and Jill Johnson," said Eleni Delimpaltadaki Janis, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Equivico. "The rate of new businesses started by women of color grew by 43% between 2014 and 2019. This is a great opportunity for investors and other stakeholders to take a deeper look at the great range of offerings that such entrepreneurs are building and the opportunity for innovation and economic output."

As a supporter of IFEL's mission, The Impact Seat Foundation will serve as the national sponsor of the WOCCON 2023 Road Show. The Impact Seat Foundation strives to empower women leaders by ensuring they receive unwavering support and adequate financing at every stage of their entrepreneurial endeavors.

"Creating conscious collisions are catalysts for change, igniting innovation and breaking down barriers in the entrepreneurial landscape," said Cheryl Contee, CEO of Impact Seat Foundation. "By fostering diverse connections and empowering women of color, we can forge a path towards a truly inclusive and prosperous future."

The Road Show will also travel to Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Boston, Charlotte, the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Seattle, Houston and Detroit. Additional event venue hosts of the 2023 Road Show include Davis Wright Tremaine, LLC/Project W, KPMG, and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, offering their support, venues and expertise to empower women of color entrepreneurs.

IFEL invites all investors, executives, allies, and champions who want to change business as usual to join them and learn what it takes to be part of the solution. To request an invitation or to learn more, please visit www.woccon.org/roadshow .

About The Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership

IFEL is a nonprofit organization that leverages the power of relationship capital to create pathways to success for Black and Latinx entrepreneurs and small business owners. Founded in 2002, IFEL's mission is to eradicate the systemic barriers that prevent people from historically excluded populations from being able to access the knowledge, networks, and capital required for entrepreneurial success and wealth creation.

About Equivico

Equivico is an impact investment manager that finances and empowers responsible lenders to provide fair credit to small businesses, including those owned by women and people of color. Equivico demonstrates the power of advancing an inclusive economy that delivers competitive returns for investors, businesses, and communities alike. Learn more at www.equivico.com.

