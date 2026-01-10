IFEZ Proclaims Incheon's 'AI City' Vision at CES 2026

Opening of the CES 2026 INCHEON–IFEZ Booth

Promoting IFEZ's AI City vision through the Global AI City Forum

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority (IFEZ) announced that it has opened the Incheon–IFEZ Pavilion at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2026 in Las Vegas, welcoming visitors from around the world.

The Incheon–IFEZ Pavilion, spanning 139㎡ (approx. 1,496 sq ft), is located in the AI Zone of North Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). Featuring Incheon's "AI City" vision, the pavilion showcased the city's direction for urban innovation on the global stage.

Built around the theme "Destination Incheon — From Smart City to AI City," the pavilion is organized into three zones:

AI SMART LIVING ZONE — a "place to live" that advances citizen-oriented services such as mobility, safety, energy, and health .

— a "place to live" that advances citizen-oriented services such as AI INNOVATION HUB ZONE — a "place to work" that drives innovation across industries including manufacturing, logistics, food, and pharmaceuticals .

— a "place to work" that drives innovation across industries including . AI CREATIVE CITY ZONE — a "place to play" that creates content and experiences.

Through these zones, IFEZ systematically presented AI-powered urban services and innovation models applied across city life, industry, and culture—offering a vision of a sustainable city of the future.

A key program held during CES was the Global AI City Forum, bringing together the global city and industry experts to share Incheon's next-generation AI city strategy and pathways for collaboration. In particular, an exchange session with Fairfax County, Virginia, explored expanded cooperation based on the long-standing economic development partnership between the two institutions, including collaboration in innovation ecosystem building, startup support, and technology demonstration (testbeds).

Throughout CES, IFEZ also rolled out programs focused on global networking and generating tangible cooperation outcomes, alongside pavilion operations. On the evening of Jan. 7, the "CES 2026 Incheon Night" program facilitated partnership discussions and networking between Incheon participating companies, overseas firms and stakeholders. On Jan. 8, IFEZ hosted a Business Day for visiting delegations, featuring 1:1 business meetings and on-site business matching with buyers and investors.

Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok of Incheon stated, "CES 2026 is an important stage for presenting Incheon's vision for its next growth leap—one that has led Korea's transformation and innovation for over the past two decades—into an AI City," adding, "We will continue to do our utmost so that Incheon can establish itself as a leading global AI city."

Information on participating companies at CES 2026 and the Incheon–IFEZ Pavilion program is available on the official website: https://www.ces-ifez.com/

