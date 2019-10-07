IFF Continues Campaign to Highlight PETA's Activity

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Fur Federation (IFF) is continuing its campaign to highlight the activity of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). This is against a backdrop of ongoing questions over PETA's expenditure and the IFF are seeking to raise broader questions about the way in which resources are used.

The IFF link this activity to a decline in donations to PETA. The organisation's 2018 accounts demonstrate that its donation receipts have fallen by £10 million compared to 2015. The IFF believes this is because some donors have started to call the organisation's behaviour into question.

It also believes that there are likely to be some donors who are not yet aware of PETA's overall approach and will continue to highlight this in the coming weeks and months.

