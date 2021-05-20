IFF Scent Division Launches Science of Wellness Program

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE, France, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On World Meditation Day, IFF's (NYSE:IFF) Scent division has launched its Science of Wellness program to address consumer desires for a more holistic approach to their wellbeing. The program, which builds on the Company's more than forty years of research in fragrance and its impact on emotion and wellness, is designed to guide the creation of scents that support science-based consumer wellbeing, with emotional, cognitive and physical benefits.

Through the combination of neuroscience and consumer perception data, a best-in-class fragrance palette, and the use of its in-house artificial intelligence tool, created in 2006, IFF perfumers design scents that can be used in fast-moving consumer goods in the wellness space.

Nicolas Mirzayantz, President, Scent, said, "IFF has a long history of research into the effects of fragrance on consumer wellness and emotions, along with an AI exploration initiated in 2006. Combining the results of these ongoing studies with the AI unique capabilities, a 15-year pioneer, is allowing our perfumers to awaken emotions and move into territories that we believe are more exciting and relevant for our customers and consumers alike. By pulling together our research, ingredients, and technologies into one program, we are expanding our ability to serve growing consumer demand for wellness solutions."

Products that support wellness are in high demand, with the health and wellness market expected to grow by 5 to 10% annually by 2025 according to Mc Kinsey (Feeling good: The future of the $1.5 trillion wellness market). Further, according to an IFF study conducted in 2020 with 20000 consumers, 87% of consumers reported preference for fragrance with emotional and physical benefits. IFF believes that through its extensive fragrance portfolio, technologies and research, combined with its exceptional creative talent, it is uniquely positioned to address global consumer desire for products with wellness attributes. Mr. Mirzayantz continued, "Supported by the power of its 5 billion datapoints, the IFF Science of Wellness program fosters innovation and supports perfumers by making science-based recommendations, while proposing unexpected scent combinations for fragrances and cosmetics."

"For a perfumer, having access to best-in class perfumery ingredients and the latest technological advances in the digital, neuroscience, and artificial intelligence fields is a fantastic source of inspiration which genuinely helps us on a daily basis," said Fanny Bal, Perfumer, IFF.

