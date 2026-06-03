IFFA Launches First-Ever Career Platform Built Specifically for Flag Football

The IFFA platform already features hundreds of active job opportunities, with new openings being added daily.

TAMPA, Fla., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Flag Football Association (IFFA) has officially launched its Flag Football Job Board — the first dedicated career platform designed specifically for the flag football community.

As flag football continues to grow rapidly at the youth, high school, collegiate, professional, and international levels ahead of the sport's inclusion in the 2028 Summer Olympics, demand for qualified coaches, trainers, and administrative and operational staff is rising.

The IFFA's new platform allows organizations and programs to submit openings and provides aspiring and experienced professionals with a place to discover and apply for job opportunities.

"Flag football is no longer just an emerging sport; it's an entire ecosystem," said the International Flag Football Association. "As the sport continues to expand, so does the demand for qualified people across every level of the game. The Job Board was created to help bring those opportunities and professionals together in one place. With hundreds of jobs already listed and new opportunities being added daily, the platform is quickly becoming a central hub for the growing flag football industry."

The launch represents another step in IFFA's mission to keep flag football accessible and to become the leading information hub for the global flag football ecosystem. The IFFA already provides college rankings, a college recruiting platform, and support for launching teams — all at no cost- and now the career portal helps create pathways for people seeking to make a meaningful impact in the sport.

The IFFA believes the future of flag football extends beyond the field itself. As the sport gains attention, initiatives like the IFFA Job Board aim to help establish accessible and sustainable opportunities and professional networks.

Organizations, schools, leagues, tournaments, and professionals can now post openings, discover opportunities, and connect directly through the IFFA Job Board as the sport continues its rapid expansion worldwide.

Explore the Job Board:

https://playiffa.org/job-board

About the International Flag Football Association (IFFA)

The International Flag Football Association (IFFA) is a nonprofit initiative focused on preserving accessibility as flag football grows. The IFFA works to build national infrastructure that supports athletes, coaches, and programs at every level. Through technology, mentorship, and free resources, the IFFA is committed to keeping the game open to all.

About the Fox Foundation

The Fox Foundation is a Florida-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to developing practical, research-backed programs that improve access to health, education, and opportunity. Guided by a multidisciplinary team of experts, Fox creates adaptable solutions that address real-world challenges. Its initiatives span youth development, community wellness, and innovation in underserved areas.

For more information, visit:

www.playiffa.org

SOURCE International Flag Football Association (IFFA)