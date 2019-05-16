IFFGD Announces 2019 Research Recognition Awards Recipients

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the critical role of research in advancing the understanding and care of chronic gastrointestinal (GI) illnesses in adults and children, the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) announced the recipients of its 2019 Research Recognition Awards. The awards will be presented during Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2019, to be held May 18-21 in San Diego, CA.

First established in 2003, the awards are intended to recognize and support the research contributions of young investigators in the field of digestive health. Since then, IFFGD has presented awards to 42 investigators from around the world with a record of research interest and accomplishment in neurogastroenterology, and especially, in the basic mechanisms and clinical aspects of functional gastrointestinal and motility disorders.

The award recipients were selected by a committee of leaders in the medical and scientific community. The winners of the 2019 IFFGD Research Recognition Awards are:

Arpana Gupta , PhD. G. Oppenheimer Center for Neurobiology of Stress and Resilience, David Geffen School of Medicine, University of California — Los Angeles .

G. Oppenheimer Center for Neurobiology of Stress and Resilience, of Medicine, — . David Levinthal , MD, PhD. University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Medical Center. Ilan Koppen , MD, PhD. University of Amsterdam Academic Medical Center.

"A commitment to supporting and encouraging research that will lead to improved outcomes for patients with functional GI and motility disorders and their families is central to our mission at IFFGD," said Ceciel T. Rooker, President of IFFGD. "We are pleased to recognize the steps these investigators have taken towards that goal and to thank them for their efforts on behalf of the patient community."

