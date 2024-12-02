IFFGD Raises Awareness for Constipation Relief: Empowering Individuals During Constipation Awareness Month

The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) Acknowledges December as Constipation Awareness Month

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constipation affects millions of individuals worldwide, yet it remains one of the least discussed health concerns. Those affected often report that their symptoms extend beyond the physical discomfort. Constipation can interfere with daily activities and prevent individuals from fully engaging in personal and professional activities. During Constipation Awareness Month this December, IFFGD seeks to shed light on how relief is essential to helping individuals address this condition effectively and improve their overall well-being.

Bowel habits can vary considerably from person to person and as a result, constipation is one of the most challenging gut symptoms to define. IFFGD President Ceciel T. Rooker commented, "constipation is more common than most people think, yet many are hesitant to seek help, we want to normalize conversations about digestive health and provide people with the tools they need to feel better."

Occasional constipation may result from diet changes or inactivity and will generally respond to simple lifestyle measures. However, chronic constipation may indicate the need to see a doctor for evaluation. Individuals may report constipation if they sense something is wrong or if they are feeling uncomfortable. People who are constipated may experience one or more of the following.

Reduced stool frequency

Hard stools

Difficulty passing stools

Straining

Painful bowel movements

Feeling of incomplete emptying after defecation.

Abdominal symptoms are also common in individuals with constipation. These symptoms include:

Abdominal pain – pain varying from dull to sharp that occurs in the belly area

Abdominal discomfort – discomfort varying from dull to sharp that occurs in the belly area

Bloating – a buildup of gas or swollen feeling in the stomach or intestines

Distention – an uncomfortable swelling in the intestines that causes the abdominal area to visibly expand

Nausea – often including an urge to vomit

Beyond physical discomfort, constipation can take a toll on mental health and well-being, particularly for those who experience chronic symptoms. People with constipation often report feelings of frustration, embarrassment, and anxiety, which can further exacerbate their condition. IFFGD President Ceciel T. Rooker commented, "everyone's digestive health journey is different, by fostering open conversations, we hope to empower individuals to seek the relief they deserve for an improved quality of life."

In recognition of Constipation Awareness Month, IFFGD seeks to raise awareness about managing constipation and shed light on how relief is essential to helping individuals address this condition effectively and improve their overall well-being— using the hashtags #ConstipationRelief and #ConstipationAwarenessMonth on social media platforms to amplify the voice of the patient community. Click here to download the 2024 Constipation Awareness social media campaign material.

