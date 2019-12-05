IFFGD Recognizes December as Constipation Awareness Month with the Launch of Animated Patient's Guide to Constipation

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- December is Constipation Awareness Month. International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Foundation (IFFGD) launches a campaign to address the dilemmas which so many people face each day when living with constipation and to increase public knowledge of a common yet often misunderstood condition. Join IFFGD's December awareness campaign by using the hashtag #ConstipationDilemma.

What is constipation? While occasionally missing bowel movements is no cause for concern, long-term or recurring bowel movements that are difficult to pass, painful, infrequent, and/or seemingly incomplete describe chronic constipation, and warrant a conversation with a physician.

Chronic constipation affects up to 20% of adults and 16% of children in the United States . While common among all ages, genders, and populations; it is women, older adults, and non-Caucasian individuals that are particularly at risk. Those affected frequently report that their symptoms interfere with their daily activities, negatively impacting their self-confidence and preventing them from fully engaging in personal and professional activities.

Most people experience constipation from time to time. For millions of Americans constipation is acute, meaning it goes away fairly quickly but for others, constipation is a daily dilemma that has persisted for many years, perhaps since childhood.

"Constipation is common and most experience it at some point in life. However, for those living with chronic constipation, life's stability can be broken." said Ceciel T. Rooker, President of IFFGD. "While constipation may be understood by the medical community, there are various misconceptions that persist among the general public which is why opening the communication and raising awareness is so important," continued Ms. Rooker.

Constipation is one of the most difficult gut symptoms to define because it appears differently in each person. Individuals may report constipation if they sense something is amiss, or if they are uncomfortable. People who are constipated may experience one or more of the following;

reduced stool frequency,

hard stools,

difficulty passing stools,

straining,

painful bowel movements, or

feeling of incomplete emptying after defecation.

The onset and duration of constipation are important to consider. Most who see a doctor have had longstanding constipation symptoms. A sudden (acute) onset of symptoms should prompt a doctor visit.

"Have an open and honest conversation with your healthcare provider as the first step in receiving proper care for the life-altering condition," said Ms. Rooker. "Join us this month as we learn more about constipation, how it is diagnosed, and understand the current management and treatment strategies."

Share your constipation questions with us at iffgd@iffgd.org, by phone at (414) 964-1799 and join the constipation conversation on social media with #ConstipationDilemma.

For more information about chronic constipation, visit www.aboutconstipation.org.

