IFI Expands and Updates Compliance E-Learning Offering to Address Emerging Threats

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Institute for Financial Integrity

Mar 17, 2026, 08:05 ET

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Financial Integrity (IFI) today announced the release of its updated core compliance e-learning library, refreshing 15 courses to reflect evolving regulatory requirements, recent case studies, and emerging financial crime risks and typologies.

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The update comes as financial institutions face an increasingly complex compliance environment. Global sanctions regimes continue to shift, enforcement actions remain active across multiple jurisdictions, and authorities are intensifying efforts to disrupt transnational criminal networks and illicit financial activity. For compliance teams, keeping pace with these developments has become an ongoing challenge.

IFI's annual refresh addresses this need by updating courses across key areas of financial crime risk management. They include:

  1. Foundations of Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism
  2. Introduction to Customer Due Diligence and Know Your Customer (CDD/KYC)
  3. Introduction to Transaction Monitoring
  4. Countering Trade-Based Money Laundering
  5. Foundations of Global Sanctions
  6. Foundations of EU Sanctions
  7. Foundations of UK Sanctions
  8. Foundations of U.S. Sanctions
  9. Introduction to Sanctions Screening
  10. Foundations of Anti-Bribery and Corruption
  11. Foundations of Anti-Fraud
  12. Foundations of Strategic Trade Controls
  13. Financial Crime Risk Management
  14. Payment Processing Risk Management
  15. Annual Compliance Training for Board and Senior Management

"Compliance teams are operating in an environment where risks and regulations are constantly evolving," said Lauren Jack, IFI's Chief Operating Officer. "Regularly updated training plays a critical role in maintaining effective compliance programs. Our updated courses reflect today's financial crime risks and equip employees with the knowledge they need to identify and respond to emerging threats."

IFI's financial crime compliance training programs are designed to help institutions strengthen their compliance culture through structured learning, practical risk insights, and role-relevant instruction. Developed and maintained by financial crime practitioners, these highly interactive courses are available on IFI's DOLFIN platform or via an integration with your learning management system.

About the Institute for Financial Integrity
The Institute for Financial Integrity is dedicated to empowering the world's financial integrity professionals to protect the global financial system from illicit use. It provides training services, online education, and certifications through DOLFIN®—the Dedicated Online Financial Integrity Network—its proprietary learning platform.

For more information, please visit finintegrity.org.

Follow IFI on LinkedIn.

Contact
Institute for Financial Integrity Media Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Institute for Financial Integrity

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