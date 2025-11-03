Seasoned financial executive joins IFI Network to help accelerate innovation and growth across its B2B banking marketplace

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IFI Network , a cutting-edge B2B banking marketplace, is changing the way companies serve their employees and clients by offering competitive banking solutions typically reserved for Fortune 500 companies. The IFI Network platform is free for its partners, enabling them to provide best-in-class banking solutions that enhance client and employee relationships.

IFI Network Appoints Industry Leader Molly Bennard to Advisory Board

Today, IFI Network announced the appointment of Molly Bennard to its Advisory Board, further strengthening its leadership as the company continues to expand and innovate within the banking ecosystem.

Bennard is a seasoned executive and transformation leader with more than two decades of experience building and scaling global financial services organizations. Known for aligning strategy, culture, and execution, she has led growth initiatives that deliver sustainable results and reflect expertise that aligns closely with IFI Network's mission to modernize banking through technology and collaboration.

A Proven Leader in Global Financial Services

Most recently, Bennard served as President of International Operations at Focus Financial Partners and Chief Executive Officer of Connectus Wealth Advisers, where she led international expansion and cross-border integration. She worked closely with advisory teams to deliver strategic support, shared resources, and technology-enabled solutions designed to enhance both client experience and business performance. As one of the original architects of Connectus, she helped build a modern, values-driven platform that empowered advisors through collaboration, innovation, and operational excellence.

Earlier in her career, Bennard was Managing Director at Focus Financial Partners, driving U.S. business development, relationship management, and the firm's entry into new international markets. Before that, she headed corporate strategy as Head of the Strategic Initiatives Group at AXA US. She began her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers in accounting and transaction advisory before joining Morgan Stanley's Investment Banking Division, where she executed M&A and capital markets transactions for leading financial institutions and private-equity sponsors.

Executive Perspectives

"Molly brings vast experience and leadership within the financial services space," said Kyle McAndrew, Managing Partner of IFI Network. "Her guidance will be integral as IFI Network continues to expand our marketplace and deliver innovative banking solutions to our partners. We are excited to have her join the team."

Today, Bennard advises entrepreneurial firms, investors, and leadership teams on strategic growth and transformation. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Public Accountant (CPA, inactive). She holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BS in Economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

"IFI Network is reshaping how financial institutions collaborate and deliver value," said Molly Bennard. "I'm thrilled to support a platform that's combining technology, innovation, and service excellence to strengthen the banking ecosystem."

About IFI Network

IFI Network is a next-generation B2B banking marketplace offering a diverse suite of advanced banking solutions tailored to the evolving needs of today's institutions. By harnessing innovative technology and prioritizing service excellence, IFI Network is transforming how banks, advisors, and institutions access, deliver, and optimize banking.

For more information, users can visit www.ifinetwork.com .

