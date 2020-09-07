IFIM Business School Opens Admissions for Specialized Programs in Marketing & Finance (PGDM SpecX) Recognized by AICTE

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IFIM Business School, an AACSB accredited B-school, one of the first six in India to receive it, has launched India's first Masters (PGDM) in Marketing and Finance to harness the opportunities expected to drive the business of tomorrow. These programs, whilst providing a broad overview of General Management and Domain Specialization in Marketing and Finance, shall also allow the student to deep dive into the emerging specializations associated with these domains.

Program details:

IFIM Business School

PGDM Marketing with SpecX in

Digital Marketing

Sales & Service

Communication Design

Business Analytics

PGDM Finance with SpecX in

Capital Markets

Banking

Certified Market Technician (CMT)

Unique features:

Globally acclaimed curriculum to groom 'T'-shaped professionals aligned to Industry 4.0 Unique pedagogy of 'Learning by Solving' where students solve industry problems, aligned to their interests, sponsored by partner companies Long duration 'Industry Internship Program' facilitating an engagement-driven approach to career advancement and placements Experiential learnings through Prabhudas Lilladhar Finance Lab, Bloomberg Trading Terminal Award-winning 'Research and Innovation Incubation' program to facilitate entrepreneurship amongst participants, supported by an in-house incubator Interact and Learn from the best-in-class faculty, with an eclectic mix of scholarly academics and of practice academic with CXO level experience supplemented by supporting faculty drawn from top global schools Do projects with Centers of Excellence like AIM Parasuraman Center for Service Excellence and get access to a repository of the best practice templates and frameworks in service excellence Award-winning 'Mentoring Program', supported by a leadership lab, joint mentoring by faculty and senior-level industry practitioner for alignment of competencies with roles We have a strong alumni base of more than 5,000+ students

The specialized Master's SpecX program PGDM (Marketing) and PGDM (Finance) is recognized by AICTE and accredited by NBA, SAQs and AACSB.

On the launch of the admission for PGDM SpecX, Mr. Sanjay Padode, President of Vijaybhoomi University and Chairman of IFIM Business School, said, "PGDM SpecX, the specialized Master's Program is designed to create specialists. While the PGDM program is targeted towards creating generalists who have a major and minor in multiple fields of management, in SpecX, a student would specialize within Marketing or Finance in specific areas like Sales and Service or Banking."

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Atish Chattopadhyay, Director, IFIM Business School, said, "IFIM Business School has always been at the forefront of innovation and program development keeping in tune with industry needs and aspirant aspirations. This is a win-win for both the students and recruiters."

The program is open for admissions to the batch starting in October 2020 and the program fee is INR 12 lacs with scholarships available. For more details, visit https://ifimbschool.com/admissions/pgdm-marketing-finance/

Media Contact:

Dr Atish Chattopadhyay

Phone: +91-80-41432857

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

ifim-business-school-bengaluru.png

IFIM Business School, Bengaluru

Related Links

Website

SOURCE IFIM Business School