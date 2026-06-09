iFinder Announces Expansion into San Antonio as Investor Demand Continues to Grow Nationwide

More than 600 properties have already been submitted to iFinder in 2026, fueling robust investor engagement and increased opportunities for agents and sellers.

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iFinder Offers, a nationwide real estate investment marketplace connecting agents, sellers, and vetted investors, today announced its expansion into the San Antonio market. The move comes amid continued growth across the platform, fueled by increasing investor demand and a growing network of real estate professionals certified to use the program.

iFinder Offers connects San Antonio real estate investors to properties from motivated sellers San Antonio: A real estate investors paradise!

Since launching in late 2019, iFinder has created a streamlined process that allows agents representing motivated sellers to present investment opportunities to qualified buyers. Today, the company has certified more than 2,500 agents and built a network of over 300 vetted investors who actively purchase properties throughout the United States.

The platform's momentum has accelerated in 2026. iFinder has already received more than 600 property submissions this year, with each property receiving an average of over 4 investor bids. Some properties have attracted as many as 17 offers, creating a competitive environment designed to help sellers maximize interest in their properties.

"Our goal is to create a marketplace where quality information leads to quality offers," said iFinder Co-Founder and President, Anne Lakusta. "When agents provide detailed property information upfront, investors can bid with confidence, and sellers benefit from genuine competition among serious buyers."

Unlike many traditional cash-buying operations that rely on significant price reductions after initial offers are made, iFinder's investor network is built around transparency and accountability. Investors are carefully vetted before joining the platform, helping ensure that submitted offers reflect realistic purchase intentions and that buyers have a proven track record of closing transactions.

Since its founding, iFinder has received property submissions from 24 states. The company's investor network purchases virtually every property type nationwide, including single-family homes, multifamily properties, commercial real estate, and land.

The expansion into San Antonio represents another step in iFinder's commitment to serving high-growth Texas markets. With its strong population growth, diverse housing inventory, and active investor community, San Antonio offers significant opportunities for agents, sellers, and buyers seeking efficient investment transactions.

As the company continues to grow, iFinder remains focused on delivering a transparent experience where motivated sellers can gain exposure to multiple qualified investors through a single submission process.

For more information about iFinder, visit https://ifinderoffers.com/.

About iFinder

iFinder is a real estate investment marketplace that connects motivated sellers and real estate agents with vetted investors nationwide. Through its network of certified agents and qualified buyers, iFinder helps facilitate competitive bidding opportunities across single-family, multifamily, commercial, and land properties throughout the United States.

Media Contact

Valerie Preston

Director of Business Development

[email protected]

(972) 874-1905

SOURCE iFinder Offers, LLC