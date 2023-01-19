iFinder Offers Experiences 85% Growth in Home Submissions, as the First "Dating App" to Truly Match Home Buyers and Sellers Prepares to Scale Their Innovative Service

ARLINGTON, Texas, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iFinder Offers, a "dating app" or "matchmaking service" for home sellers and quick close home buyers, has released their 2022 growth results. From 2021 to 2022, the number of properties submitted for bids rose by 85% to over 650 and closed contract volume rose by 65%.

Additionally, iFinder Offers will be launching the 2.0 version of their "swipe right/swipe left" app, an intuitive tech solution which allows vetted buyers to choose properties for bidding from a robust feed of motivated seller candidates.

Anne Lakusta, President of iFinder Offers, believes that "while many quick sale solutions have not proven to be sustainable, our model of connecting home sellers with our pool of certified and vetted home buyers (private and institutional) is satisfying seller demand for convenience and certainty with no showings needed to receive offers on your home. And of course, in this time of declining inventory, home buyers/investors love the opportunity to review a constant stream of properties available for purchase."

iFinder Offers has launched their concept in 6 markets, with expansions planned for an additional 20 in 2023. Managing Partner Smokey Garrett is "excited about the past year of exponential growth in both property submissions and number of certified buyers/investors. We are even more excited about our work on our technology, processes and communications, all which have gotten us ready for mass expansion in 2023."

Lakusta states that "the marketplace is hungry for this type of connection between sellers and quick close buyers. We are proud of our innovative service and technology that are allowing us to lead in this transformational real estate space. We average four offers per property submitted in the last 12 months, with some properties receiving 10+ offers from certified buyers in a matter of days. We do not have price, size or location restrictions - our buyers/investors/bidders love to buy real estate and our home sellers can use their equity to pay off debts, take a trip, buy a new place - or maybe all 3."

About iFinder Offers, LLC : iFinder is the most stress-free solution for homeowners to easily, quickly, and conveniently sell their homes. Our technology quickly connects a property to a network of genuine home buyers and investors (private and institutional) who have undergone an approval process, proving they have the cash and resources to close on a real estate purchase quickly. Other "quick sale" solutions give you one offer, one option, while iFinder Offers averages four to choose from.

Home sellers need buyers, and buyers/investors need motivated sellers. iFinder Offers makes the "love connection" that allows sellers to avoid the hassle and headache of traditional showings, staging, etc. and allows buyers/investors the opportunity to review a constant stream of properties available for purchase.

To learn more visit www.iFinderOffers.com.

Media Contact: Anne Lakusta, President, iFinder Offers, [email protected], 214-502-7395

