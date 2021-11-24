iFIT Announces NordicTrack from iFIT Branded Shops in select Amazon Books stores and Amazon 4-star stores Nationwide

LOGAN, Utah, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iFIT Health & Fitness Inc, a global leader in connected fitness software, content and equipment, today announced that it will launch NordicTrack from iFIT branded Pop In shops inside more than 50 select Amazon Books stores and 4-star stores in the United States now, and running through February 2022.

The Pop-Ins provide an immersive try-before-you-buy experience where consumers can demo iFIT's engaging fitness content on best-selling NordicTrack equipment. Across select Amazon store locations, iFIT will showcase its award-winning NordicTrack 1750 connected treadmill and the NordicTrack S22i connected studio cycle.

Both products feature the iFIT interactive fitness platform, with live streaming and on-demand workout series shot in the studio, and in visually stunning locations around the world in more than 53 countries. Customers can purchase iFIT subscriptions and NordicTrack products in-store for home delivery through the Amazon app via on-product QR codes.

The NordicTrack from iFIT connected fitness equipment and subscriptions will be available in select Amazon Books store and 4-star store locations across the United States, including New York City at 72 Spring Street, Berkeley, CA at 1787 4th Street, in Chicago at 3443 N Southport Ave, in the Los Angeles area at 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd, and multiple locations around the country. See the complete list for Amazon 4-star stores here and Amazon Book stores here .

iFIT® is a global fitness and well-being subscription technology company that provides unmatched fitness experiences and solutions to its growing community of over 6.4 million members in over 120 countries. iFIT's industry-leading brands – NordicTrack®, ProForm®, Sweat®, Freemotion®, Weider® and 29029® – are powered by the iFIT integrated health and fitness platform, which seamlessly connects the company's proprietary software, experiential content and interactive hardware. Based in Logan, Utah, with offices in Paris, Shanghai, Sydney and Leeds, the company offers immersive, adaptive, personalized workout experiences for every fitness level and interest. iFIT delivers these patented interactive experiences through an extensive offering of live and on-demand content across the industry's broadest range of connected fitness modalities. iFIT is a pioneer and leader in the health and fitness industry with more than 400 issued and pending patents.

