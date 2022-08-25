iFIT Appoints Andy Donkin Chief Customer Officer

LOGAN, Utah, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iFIT, a leader in connected fitness hardware, software and subscription content, announced today that Andy Donkin, former Chief Marketing Officer of Alexa Auto at Amazon, has joined iFIT as its Chief Customer Officer.

Mr. Donkin brings to iFIT nearly 20+ years of marketing, e-commerce, sports marketing and digital subscription experience, with a significant understanding of business building across the content streaming, travel, gaming, and consumer goods industries. Collectively, Andy spent over nine years with Amazon as Alexa Auto's Chief Marketing Officer, Head of Global Marketing, Prime Video and Head of Global Brand and Mass Marketing.

As iFIT's Chief Customer Officer, Mr. Donkin will oversee the Company's marketing, creative, content and ecommerce functions. He will be driving the full lifecycle of customer engagement across the portfolio of fitness brands, including the Company's leading fitness equipment brands – NordicTrack and Proform, and its iFIT connected fitness streaming platform. In this new role, Andy will be working to evolve the customer experience and increase awareness of the benefits of the iFIT connected platform, ensuring customers engage with the appropriate equipment and digital workouts that will allow them to achieve their fitness and wellness goals.

With extensive digital and brand marketing experience, Mr. Donkin will be instrumental to iFIT's continued growth in the fitness industry. Marc Magliacano, iFIT Board of Director and a Managing Partner at L Catterton, said, "We are excited and privileged to announce the hiring of Andy Donkin as iFIT's Chief Customer Officer. Andy has exceptional marketing, direct-to-consumer and subscription leadership experience. As we continue to embark on the next chapter at iFIT, Andy will be instrumental in championing critical initiatives to deliver to our members and customers an engaging and rewarding experience with proven results. Broadening iFIT's reach to millions of fitness consumers showcasing our proprietary and distinctive content created by some of the world's greatest athletes is just one area where Andy will accelerate growth."

Mr. Donkin is the latest addition to iFIT's leadership team, joining Dale R. Gerard, who took on the role of Chief Financial Officer in June 2022. Mr. Gerard came to iFIT after twelve years with Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT), where he most recently served as CFO. An award-winning CFO, Mr. Gerard has over 25 years of expertise in finance, treasury, and operations.

About iFIT

iFIT® is a global fitness and well-being subscription technology company that provides unmatched fitness experiences and solutions to its growing community of over 7.7 million members in over 120 countries. iFIT's industry-leading brands – NordicTrack®, ProForm®, Sweat®, Freemotion®, Weider® and 29029® – are powered by the iFIT integrated health and fitness platform, which seamlessly connects the company's proprietary software, experiential content and interactive hardware. Based in Logan, Utah, with offices in Paris, Shanghai, Sydney and Leeds, the company offers immersive, adaptive, personalized workout experiences for every fitness level and interest. iFIT delivers these patented interactive experiences through an extensive offering of live and on-demand content across the industry's broadest range of connected fitness modalities. iFIT is a leader and pioneer in the health and well-being industry with more than 400 issued and pending patents.

SOURCE iFIT