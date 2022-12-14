iFIT LAUNCHES KAYLA ITSINES-LED PRENATAL and POSTPARTUM PREGNANCY CONTENT SERIES WITH MORE THAN 80 WORKOUTS TO ITS MILLIONS OF MEMBERS

"I wanted to empower soon-to-be moms to feel great during pregnancy"

LOGAN, Utah, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iFIT is proud to offer its first ever prenatal and postpartum workout series, with original programming created by iFIT Trainer, SWEAT co-founder, and women's fitness icon Kayla Itsines . The multi-part prenatal workout series, filmed during Itsines' second trimester of her second pregnancy, is live now on the iFIT platform, and has been met with enthusiasm from Itsines 15 million followers and millions of iFIT members around the world.

iFIT, the connected fitness company behind iFIT content, NordicTrack, ProForm and Freemotion, developed the series to support its mom-to-be members during one of the greatest physical transformations – pregnancy.

Kayla is the headliner trainer for 83 workouts within 11 new pregnancy series with iFIT Trainers Kayla Itinses , BreeAnna Cox , Desi Bartlett and Shannon Cooper .The series' focus on building strength, endurance, flexibility and mindfulness in all three trimesters of pregnancy as well as the postnatal journey. The iFIT Pregnancy Treadmill Walking Series with Kayla Itsines was shot on location in beautiful sunny Utah in a multi-part program. Hawaii is the location for Desi Barlett's Prenatal Yoga and Meditation series.

"I am excited to share the real-time journey of my pregnancy with the iFIT and Sweat communities," said Itsines. "This is the most important program I've released because of my responsibility as a trainer and as a woman. I know how lost and confused I felt through pregnancy regarding exercising, and I don't want anyone to feel like that."

Kayla created the all new programming exclusively for iFIT, leading a multi-part walking series for NordicTrack treadmills, and a bump-friendly bootcamp using bodyweight and light dumbbells.

Her walking series focuses on four steady-state walks specifically designed with pregnant women in mind for any stage of their pregnancy, with the approval of a healthcare provider. Kayla shares her pregnancy journey and the importance of caring for and having grace with your body's transformation. As always, iFIT connected fitness automatically adjusts speed and incline, so the user simply needs to walk, listen and enjoy.

Kayla's strength series offers four workouts for pregnant women to continue to strength train throughout their pregnancy progression. Short, effective, and ideal for any stage of pregnancy, these strength workouts aim to build both upper and lower-body strength, help maintain muscle mass, and improve posture.

After the delivery of her baby in January 2023, there may be more to come from Kayla, so follow @iFIT to learn more.

About iFIT

iFIT® is a global fitness and well-being subscription technology company that provides unmatched fitness experiences and solutions to its growing community of over 7.7 million members in over 120 countries. iFIT's industry-leading brands – NordicTrack®, ProForm®, Sweat®, Freemotion®, Weider® and 29029® – are powered by the iFIT integrated health and fitness platform, which seamlessly connects the company's proprietary software, experiential content and interactive hardware. Based in Logan, Utah, with offices in Paris, Shanghai, Sydney and Leeds, the company offers immersive, adaptive, personalized workout experiences for every fitness level and interest. iFIT delivers these patented interactive experiences through an extensive offering of live and on-demand content across the industry's broadest range of connected fitness modalities. iFIT is a leader and pioneer in the well-being industry with more than 400 issued and pending patents.

