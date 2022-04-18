iFIT Trainer Tommy Rivers Puzey To Lead iFIT Race Series Filmed Live During 2022 Boston Marathon

Puzey's Boston Marathon PR is 2:18:20 in 2017 where he finished 16th overall, but this year's pace will be attainable for a wider audience, because he's planning to lightly jog and take walk breaks. Puzey, a legendary ultrarunner, was admitted to the hospital in July 2020 and was eventually diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of lymphoma. Since then, he has fought back from a coma, months of intensive care, six rounds of chemotherapy, and dropping to an agonizing 75 pounds.

Over the past year, Puzey has fought an uphill battle against malnutrition, muscle atrophy and significant lung damage due to chemo and weeks of immobility in the hospital. Though some have called his battle heroic, Puzey adamantly reiterates that the true heroes are the doctors and nurses who fought tirelessly to keep him alive.

While his doctors agree that Puzey's survival was a medical miracle, they acknowledge that his eventual recovery may have been due in part to his elite level of fitness before being diagnosed. Since being released from the hospital, training has been a way for him to regain basic levels of physical function.

As he gains strength, Puzey has been motivated by the idea of returning to his new normal—particularly his role as father and husband.

Puzey had been planning the Boston Marathon as the natural next step in his recovery following last November's New York City Marathon. He accepted the invitation to partner with iFIT as a way of sharing this journey with the tens of thousands of iFIT members who lifted him and his family in love and support during his months of illness.

Puzey plans on finishing the marathon as quickly as he is capable given his current physical setbacks.

"I hope those who do this series will be encouraged to know that at times progress is slow, but simply moving forward is sometimes enough," Puzey said.

"We are honored that Rivs, who is beloved by our seven million members and the global running community, will lead our Boston Marathon race series," said Mark Watterson, iFIT President and Chief Experience Officer. "His comeback and perseverance are profoundly inspiring to any one facing obstacles in their life."

iFIT will embed a complete video crew for the entire marathon. Among those running alongside Puzey for 26.2 miles will be a cameraman, audio technician and an iFIT trainer, who will ensure Puzey's pace, running form and spoken-to-camera coaching tips are consistent from mile to mile. iFIT will offer the Boston Marathon race series as a multi-part on-demand workout series for iFIT-enabled NordicTrack, ProForm and Freemotion treadmills.

iFIT's distinctive technology-equipment-content combination provides a true "race day" experience, with Puzey as the pacer and guide, plus the sights and sounds of fellow racers and spectators along the course. iFIT lets treadmill runners feel the famed course as well, as iFIT tech automatically adjusts incline and speed throughout the marathon, including the Mile 18 Heartbreak Hill. The iFIT Boston Marathon race series will be available on demand later in 2022, and will segment the 26.2 miles into a multi-part series.

Those running on treadmills without iFIT technology will be able to stream the Boston Marathon race workouts and make speed and incline adjustments manually. Simply download the app in the Apple Store or Google Play, sign up for the 30-day free trial, prop the smartphone on the equipment and follow along. Consumers can also cast from their smartphone via Apple TV or Google Chromecast for a big screen TV experience.

