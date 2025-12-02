iFlex Stretch Studios Celebrates Grand Re-Opening at Heritage Trace Plaza

Grand re-opening weekend draws strong community turnout and spotlights iFlex's expanded wellness offerings.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iFlex Stretch Studios, the premier assisted stretch therapy destination, celebrated the Grand Re-Opening of its Heritage Trace Plaza location at 3529 Heritage Trace Parkway, Suite 111 this past weekend. The three-day event welcomed hundreds of local residents to experience iFlex's innovative approach to flexibility, mobility, and wellness through complimentary stretch sessions, interactive wellness exhibits, raffle giveaways, and live entertainment.

Highlights included a live DJ, a performance by the Saginaw High School Band, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony that officially marked the reopening. Guests explored iFlex's signature assisted stretch sessions designed to enhance mobility, support recovery, and promote whole-body wellness, while connecting with local wellness partners and neighbors in a festive, community-focused environment.

To celebrate the reopening, iFlex offered special introductory sessions starting at $39 for a 50 minute stretch, giving the community an opportunity to experience assisted stretching at an accessible rate.

"It means the world that we can make such a positive impact on our community," said Studio Manager Donovan "Donnie" Roa. "We've built a truly unique space for people to live a better life, and we are truly grateful for our partners-in-health, our team, and our members for making iFlex Stretch Studios what it is today. Today's celebration wasn't about the business, but about everyone who built it."

The Grand Re-Opening marks a significant milestone for the Heritage Trace Plaza studio as it continues to deepen its roots in the community and further its mission of helping people live healthier, more mobile lives.

About iFlex Stretch Studios

iFlex Stretch Studios , a Sequel Brands company, is a premier wellness franchise dedicated to providing a premium, results-driven assisted stretching experience. Combining visionary design with state-of-the-art functionality, iFlex provides personalized therapy sessions delivered by iFlex-certified stretch therapists. Each session begins and ends with comprehensive flexibility assessments, customized to help clients achieve their unique mobility goals. Featuring innovative studio environments inspired by sleek, modern aesthetics, iFlex ensures every visit promotes relaxation, comfort and wellness. The company operates franchise studios in Arizona, Indiana, Texas and Florida with additional franchise opportunities available nationwide.

