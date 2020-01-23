iFlip Launches Unprecedented Mobile AI Wealth Management Experience

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iFlip, a leading algorithmic intelligence (AI) wealth manager, is proud to announce the launch of its stock trading app. The app will give retail investors unprecedented access to algorithmic investing portfolios with a transparent pricing structure.

iFlip's mobile app was created to level the playing field for individual investors.

The app uses proprietary algorithms developed for over 20 years by Wall Street Banks like Deutsche Bank, Brevan Howard, Tudor and Bank of America. The algorithms are designed to minimize risk and portfolio drawdowns.

iFlip's portfolios have a long track record of outperforming index funds and robo-advisers. This method of capital management has long been commonplace among Wall Street's hedge funds, but out of reach for those without millions to invest.

"Through the use of AI we are now providing access to long-term investment vehicles that were not available in the past. They are truly the future of investing," says Kelly Korshak, iFlip's co-founder and chief technology officer.

"This technology is cheaper and designed to mitigate market risk in order to grow wealth faster. This year we are specifically focused on making this technology available to the masses through our free investment mobile app."

By taking assets out of the stock market during periods of weakness and reinvesting assets during rebounds, over the past 15 years iFlip's S&P 500 portfolio returned 488% versus 225% in an index fund. This means $1,000 invested in 2004 would be worth roughly $5,889 today.

To further lower the barriers to start investing, iFlip asks a series of lifestyle questions to help users select the ideal portfolio for them. Start by downloading iFlip in the Apple App Store, in Google Play or by visiting www.iflipinvest.com .

About iFlip

We are here to "flip" the Wall Street investing world on its head in favor of the individual investor: you. For decades major financial institutions have controlled the investing market with professional mathematical tools. These strategies have always given them a leg up on the average investor (i.e. us) in the stock market. This has given them the ability to charge a variety of fees that most people never know or hear about. Over time, these fees add up to be more than what you've actually invested.

Cutting out the middleman means our customers can have the luxury of owning an investment account that is being managed daily by our algorithmic intelligent software. This tool reduces risk to maximize long-term gains.

SOURCE iFlip