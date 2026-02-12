iFLO Pro Launches Its Groundbreaking iFLO Pro Mini At The 2026 AHR Expo In Las Vegas

MIRAMAR, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iFLO Pro®, the experts in condensate management, launched its newest innovative product, the iFLO Pro Mini®, a compact, automatic air conditioner drain cleaning system designed specifically for ductless mini-split, PTAC, VTAC and pancake HVAC systems -- the fastest-growing segments of the global HVAC market. This debut took place at the 2026 AHR Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center from February 2 through 4, 2026, the industry's largest trade show.

As buildings increasingly shift away from traditional central air systems, a critical reliability gap has emerged. Unlike central HVAC systems, ductless, PTAC, VTAC and compact systems typically do not include float switches or secondary condensate safety shutoffs. When drain lines clog, condensate backs up without warning, leading to water damage, mold and mildew growth, system shutdowns and costly emergency service calls.

These failures have become a persistent and expensive problem for hotels, universities, schools, multifamily buildings, healthcare facilities, the hospitality industry and homeowners, particularly in high-humidity environments.

A Purpose-Built Solution for Compact HVAC Systems

iFLO Pro Mini® was engineered specifically to address this condensate management gap. The system provides continuous, automatic drain line maintenance, preventing the buildup of algae, biofilm and debris that cause blockages and overflows.

iFLO Pro Mini® prevents condensate drain clogs before they occur, reduces water damage, mold and odor issues, minimizes emergency service calls and HVAC downtime. This innovative solution extends equipment life and improves system reliability, while operating automatically with no ongoing labor.

Its compact form factor allows installation in tight spaces common to ductless, PTAC, VTAC, and pancake HVAC applications, making it ideal for new construction and retrofit projects.

Designed for High-Risk, High-Density Environments

iFLO Pro Mini® is purpose-built for facilities where condensate failures create outsized risk and cost, including: Hotels and hospitality properties; schools and universities; multifamily and mixed-use buildings; condominiums and apartments; healthcare and senior living facilities; and residential ductless HVAC installations. Commercial PTAC, VTAC, and compact systems. By proactively addressing condensate issues, iFLO Pro Mini® helps contractors reduce callbacks, facility managers protect assets, and owners lower maintenance and remediation costs.

Built on Proven iFLO® Technology

iFLO Pro Mini® expands on iFLO®'s proven condensate management platform, trusted across hundreds of thousands of HVAC installations. The Mini delivers that same preventive protection to systems that historically lacked any built-in safeguard against drain failures.

Global Expansion and Distributor Opportunities

As part of the iFLO Pro Mini® launch, iFLO Pro® is actively seeking international distribution partners. Territory opportunities are now available by country and region for qualified distributors, OEM partners and service organizations.

Availability

iFLO Pro Mini® will be available through HVAC distributors, professional contractor channels, OEM partnerships and select retail programs, with international rollouts underway.

For more information or distributor inquiries, please visit www.iFLOpro.com or email [email protected].

Contact:

***@gmail.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13127008

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Framework Media Corp