iFlock Security Consulting Secures Private Funding, Enabling Accelerated Growth and Team Expansion

WAKARUSA, Ind., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flock Security Consulting, a leading boutique cybersecurity company specializing in penetration testing and ancillary services, today announced the successful completion of its first private funding round, along with two strategic sales executive hires. These milestones mark a pivotal moment in the company's growth trajectory, enabling the firm to reach more customers with its top-tier cybersecurity solutions.

iFlock Security Consulting has established itself as a trusted name in the cybersecurity industry. The company is known for its expertise in penetration testing and a comprehensive suite of services designed to fortify clients' cybersecurity defenses. With a commitment to excellence, cutting-edge technology, and a customer-centric approach, the company has rapidly gained recognition as a preferred partner for organizations seeking robust cybersecurity solutions.

Global cybercrime is on the rise, with damage from cyberattacks growing 15 percent per year over the next three years, reaching $10.5 trillion by 2025. The newly secured private funding represents a significant vote of confidence in iFlock Security Consulting's vision and capabilities in the face of ever-increasing cyber threats.

"Successfully securing our first round of private funding signifies the faith investors have in our capabilities and potential," said Derek Odiorne, President of iFlock Security Consulting. "This funding enables us to elevate our services further and expand our market reach."

In line with a commitment to enhancing its sales program, iFlock Security Consulting is adding two seasoned sales executives to its team. Barbara Butler and Stephany Azar, both formerly of NCC Group, a global cybersecurity company, are joining iFlock Security Consulting to drive forward its business development initiatives.

Butler and Azar bring a wealth of experience and proven track records in cybersecurity sales and client relationship management. Their expertise is expected to significantly bolster iFlock's ability to enhance existing partnerships and forge new ones, ensuring a wider reach and deeper engagement with clients in the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape.

"The addition of Barbara and Stephany to our team marks a significant step in our journey toward becoming a leader in the cybersecurity space," said Odiorne. "We're confident that their contributions will be pivotal in helping iFlock Security Consulting to not only meet but exceed our clients' expectations, fostering long-lasting relationships and opening new avenues for growth and collaboration."

