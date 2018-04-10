iFLY Announces Sponsorship of 11-Year-Old Sydney Kennett, Solidifying Commitment to Sport of Indoor Skydiving

Kennett, an 11-year old tunnel flyer from Lone Tree, Colorado, has been flying at iFLY for three years and participates in junior freestyle, advanced vertical formation skydiving, and dynamic flying at iFLY in Denver. She has won numerous awards, including 1st place in Junior Freestyle and 1st place in Vertical Formation Skydiving at US Nationals in Virginia Beach.

Most recently, Kennett was selected to receive the award for Outstanding Achievement in Indoor Skydiving from Sportswomen of Colorado. She aspires to compete at the international level in 2019.

At iFLY, Kennett also participates in the company's Flight School, a rewarding way for flyers ages 4-16 to experience the thrill of flight. Through one-on-one coaching, each Flight School participant learns a progression of flying skills in a fun group setting.

"I've done a lot of other sports and I haven't liked them as much as indoor skydiving," Kennett said. "Freestyle solo flying is my favorite, and my goal is to be a world champion. I want to go to the Olympics if it becomes a recognized sport."

"Sydney's love for the sport, combined with her ongoing dedication to become the best flyer she can possibly be is remarkable at her age. She is also a great brand ambassador for iFLY Flight School, where she can teach other kids about tunnel flying and share her passion with others," said Jenn McClain, iFLY Chief Marketing Officer.

Kennett joins an already-accomplished roster of iFLY sponsored athletes, including the Red Bull Air Force team and iFLY Aspire, comprised of international junior competitors Kayleigh and Noah Wittenburg.

