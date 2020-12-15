iFly GPS™, iFlightPlanner Integrate for Comprehensive, Multi-Platform Flight Planning

MCKINNEY, Texas, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Using the iFly GPS app on Android, iOS, or Windows, members are now able to seamlessly retrieve flight plans built in iFlightPlanner.

iFlightPlanner's "Bring Your Own EFB" program, launched this summer in response to AOPA members' desire to push flights planned with iFlightPlanner to their preferred Electronic Flight Bag (EFB), has been enhanced through a powerful integration with iFly GPS.

AOPA Members now have the ability to wirelessly sync flights from iFlightPlanner (right) to iFly GPS (left) on any platform - Android, Windows, Apple phones and tablets

"In our first conversation with iFly GPS we saw a unique opportunity to extend iFlightPlanner's technology in a way that allowed iFly GPS to offer a comprehensive, web-based flight planner to complement their multi-platform mobile products," said Andy Matthews, Director of Business Development for iFlightPlanner. "We could not be more appreciative of iFly GPS' initiative to integrate with iFlightPlanner on behalf of their subscribers, especially for those flying with Android!"

Rob Colvin, iFly GPS' Vice President of Strategic Development, said, "iFly GPS saw this as an opportunity to collaborate with iFlightPlanner and allow our combined technologies to provide a safer flight planning and cockpit experience for today's pilot. We are very pleased to work with iFlightPlanner to provide a seamless experience for our shared customers."

Walter Boyd, President of Adventure Pilot, makers of iFly GPS, added, "We simply wanted our customers who use iFlightPlanner for web-based planning to have a seamless integration with our mobile EFB applications, to meet them where they are most comfortable flying – whether that's on an Android, Windows, or an Apple device."

The new features, as well as a live Q&A with participants, were featured in a Livestream hosted by Eric Rush, AOPA's Director of Product Development, on the AOPA Live YouTube channel on December 2. Members may watch by heading to www.iFlyGPS.com/iFlightPlannerLivestream.

The integration is available for all iFly GPS subscriber levels, and iFlightPlanner Core and Premium memberships, and for a limited time is available for iFlightPlanner for AOPA members.

About iFlightPlanner

iFlightPlanner, LLC (www.iFlightPlanner.com) offers comprehensive flight planning solutions for private pilots and corporate operators that can be accessed from any computer or Apple device. Built on a foundation of safety, usability, and flight planning efficiency, iFlightPlanner.com, iFlightPlanner for iPad, and iFlightPlanner for iPhone feature wireless, 3-way sync capabilities to ensure pilots have access to everything they need to confidently make flying decisions from any device. iFlightPlanner's integrated approach to routing, weather, weight & balance, fuel strategy, FRAT, and runway analysis has made it the premier cloud-based flight planning solution for pilots. For more information about iFlightPlanner and its services, please email [email protected].

About Adventure Pilot (iFlyGPS)

iFly GPS is a creation of Adventure Pilot and offers powerful navigation solutions for Android, iOS, and Windows devices that go far beyond the imagination while keeping functionality simple and intuitive. The app is a game-changing navigation and flight planning solution that offers exhaustive support of AHRS and ADS-B traffic and weather devices, with affordable solutions meant to inspire, inform and enable a community of passionate pilots. The first EFB that is truly designed to guide the pilot from the planning table to the challenges of the cockpit. Inquiries should be directed to [email protected] or (214) 585-0444 ext. 813.

SOURCE Adventure Pilot