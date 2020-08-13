iFLY Smart Helps Organizations, Businesses and Health Care Facilities Get Back to Work Safely

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Calego International Inc. announced the launch of its proprietary refillable Face Mask Dispensers by iFLYSmart™ so that organizations can ensure safe working environments for their employees, customers and guests. The new range of Face Mask Dispensers Kits equips owners and operators with the most effective way to conform to changing consumer behavior and expectations and to comply with government mask mandates and industry norms in many jurisdictions. The latest offering by iFLYSmart™ sets a new standard by delivering individually wrapped face masks that can be supplied safely at a distance.

"We've solved the problem that organizations of all sizes have faced for months: 'How do we give people the confidence to return to normal life,'" said David Rapps, President of Calego and Chief Executive Officer of iFLYSmart™. "Our patent-pending dispenser kits offer organizations the simplest and safest solution to supply face masks and PPE to the people they care about most, which helps bring all of us as a global community one step closer to overcoming these difficult times."

The dispenser kits come in multiple sizes to cater to the different needs of all organizations. Large, medium and small dispenser kits include 200, 100 and 50 individually wrapped face masks respectively, and are easy to affix to any wall surface, including drywall, glass, marble and more. Users can conveniently access their protective face mask without concern that their face mask was exposed or touched by someone else. Each dispenser can be refilled effortlessly with a new box of face masks and all boxes are 100% recyclable.

The Face Mask Dispenser Kit from iFLYSmart™ is the latest addition to the brand's health and wellness lineup, joining the recently expanded line of popular Smart Kits which will surpass the previously announced milestone of 6 million units sold by the end of August. To learn more about iFLY Smart and its full portfolio of products and solutions, or to order your dispenser kit, visit www.iflysmartkit.com and follow @iFLYSmart on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Calego International Inc.

Founded in 1931, Calego produces and distributes luggage, bags, accessories, and health & wellness products through its portfolio of brands. In 2012, Calego relaunched iFLY®, a travel brand featuring stunning, high-quality luggage and accessories at affordable prices. Amidst record sales of iFLY® luggage, Calego was honored by Walmart Inc. as its 2018 "Supplier of the Year" in the Home Organization category and continues to be a first-class partner to the world's largest retailers, where you will find its health and wellness products in addition to its collections of travel goods and accessories.

For more information, please visit www.calego.com or www.iFLYSmartKit.com.

