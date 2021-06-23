iFLY Teams Up with Sam's Club and Dr. Jake to Launch its iFLYSmart Shield Luggage Collection in Time for the Travel Boom

"We're excited to partner with Sam's Club and Dr. Jake to deliver health, style and affordability in this summer's must-have luggage set," said David Rapps, President of Calego. "We challenged ourselves to create Instagram-worthy luggage that gives travelers what they want in our post-Covid world, and we're thrilled with the result."

The luggage's lining and key touchpoints, including its carry handles, are coated in an antibacterial formula, and the interior is equipped with two wet pockets, including one that is detachable to make TSA checkpoints seamless.

"As a physician, I know that travel is essential to our mental health so the fact that iFLY has been at the forefront of helping people stay safe while traveling resonates with me," said Dr. Jake Deutsch.

Few product companies were as prepared for the Covid-19 pandemic as Calego. Back in 2017, Calego developed the first-of-its-kind FDA-compliant travel kits, which included disposable face masks, antiseptic wipes, antibacterial hand gel, headrest covers and more.

The iFLYSmart Shield Collection is available across Sam's Club stores nationwide to kick off the start of summer and the resurgence of leisure travel.

About Calego International Inc.

Founded in 1931, Calego produces and distributes luggage, bags, accessories, and wellness products through its portfolio of brands. In 2012, Calego relaunched iFLY®, a travel brand featuring stunning, high-quality luggage and accessories. Amidst record sales of iFLY® luggage, Calego was awarded Walmart's 2018 "Supplier of the Year" in the Home Organization category and continues to be a first-class partner to the world's largest retailers.

For more information, visit www.iFLYSmart.com.

