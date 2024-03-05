iFly Wilmington Breaks Ground: A Milestone for Adventure and Community

WILMINGTON, N.C., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 27, 2024, iFly Wilmington proudly announced the groundbreaking ceremony for its newest facility, marking a significant stride in delivering exhilarating experiences to the Wilmington community. The event celebrates the commencement of construction for the state-of-the-art indoor skydiving venue.

Fly Wilmington Owner, Patrick Maguire addresses attendees at the iFly Wilmington Groundbreaking ceremony. iFly Wilmington Owners Patrick Maguire, George Jamison and Dave Soler break ground with Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo and members of the Wilmington City Council.

iFly Wilmington, under the visionary leadership of its veteran owner's and operator, Patrick Maguire and George Jamison, promises to redefine adventure sports in the region. Combining cutting-edge technology with a passion for flight, the franchise aims to provide an unparalleled experience for thrill-seekers of all ages and skill levels.

"We are thrilled to bring iFly's immersive and safe indoor skydiving experience to Wilmington," said Maguire, owner and operator of iFly Wilmington. "As a veteran-owned business, we are deeply committed to serving our community and providing an unforgettable adventure for our patrons."

With its commitment to safety, accessibility, and innovation, iFly Wilmington is poised to become a premier destination for adrenaline enthusiasts and families alike. The groundbreaking ceremony marks the beginning of an exciting journey towards bringing the joy of flight to the heart of the Cape Fear region.

ABOUT IFLY WILMINGTON

iFly Wilmington is the latest addition to the renowned iFly franchise, dedicated to providing thrilling indoor skydiving experiences to adventure enthusiasts. With a focus on safety, innovation, and community engagement, iFly Wilmington aims to deliver unforgettable moments for individuals and families alike. Led by Patrick Maguire, a Marine Corps Special Operation Command veteran and George Jamison, a US Air Force Veteran, iFly Wilmington is committed to excellence and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.flywilmingtonnc.com or follow us on social media.

PHOTOS AND VIDEOGRAPHY LINKS BELOW (credit Signal Fire Media, LLC):

iFly Groundbreaking Ceremony Video

iFly Groundbreaking Ceremony Photos

SOURCE iFly Wilmington LLC