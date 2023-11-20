iFLYREC's "Hearing the Voice of AI" Awarded during 10th Annual Suqin Awards

HEFEI, China, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth anniversary of iFLYREC's "Hearing the Voice of AI"—a collaborative social good initiative for the deaf—received Gold in Event Communications and Silver in Brand Communications during the 10th China Innovative Communications Awards (Suqin Awards).

The Suqin Awards' recognition of "Hearing the Voice of AI" underscores iFLYREC's continued commitment to advancing social good programs. Since 2019, iFLYREC has spearheaded "Hearing the Voice of AI" in partnership with the China Association of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing and the China Disabled People's Performing Art Troupe.

iFLYREC's efforts have received continuous recognition. In addition to the Suqin Awards, the fourth anniversary of "Hearing the Voice of AI" was recognized at the 2023 Technology Accessible Development Conference (TADC) in its "Accessibility Achievement Gallery." In 2022, iFLYREC was selected for the "For Good Enterprises List of 2022 - For Good Awards," earning the "2022 For Good Enterprise" title.

Through the initiative, systems and products like the iFLYREC APP, iFLYREC mini program, iFLYREC Simultaneous Interpreting, iFLYREC Conference, and iFLYREC intelligent hardware have provided the deaf with free real-time speech-to-text services for use in work, study, and most areas of daily life.

Additionally, iFLYREC partnered with internet company Bilibili to provide barrier-free live-streaming using iFLYREC AI real-time subtitles during the 2021 League of Legends Global Finals in a first for e-sports competitions. The partnership further enabled barrier-free AI real-time subtitles during the 2022 English FA Cup and 2022 League of Legends mid-season matches. During the League of Legends Season 11 Championship, more than six million users participated in the barrier-free live streaming rooms, with a peak of four million in a single game.

2023 marks the fourth anniversary of "Hearing the Voice of AI." As of June 2023, the social good initiative has delivered over 100 million minutes of free transcription services to the deaf.

About Suqin Awards – The China Innovative Communications Awards (Suqin Awards) is the highest professional accolade in China's communication industry. Founded by the Suqin Organization in 2014, it explores and highlights the marketing value of innovative communication through the collection of outstanding annual innovation cases and applications to promote sustainable development of the communication industry.

About iFLYTEK – iFLYTEK is a listed company in the Asia-Pacific Region focusing on intelligent speech and technology. For more information, please visit https://www.iflytek.com/en/.

