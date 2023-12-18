iFLYTEK is Taking New Strides in Global Development with Successful Listing and Sales in Singapore and Participation in Indonesian AES

News provided by

iFLYTEK

18 Dec, 2023, 11:59 ET

HEFEI, China, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the beginning of 2023, iFLYTEK Consumer Business has expanded its presence in numerous countries worldwide, achieving notable milestones. In November, several iFLYTEK consumer products were made available in Singapore. Additionally, iFLYTEK participated in the Appliances & Electronics Show (AES), a significant exhibition event in Indonesia, marking another pivotal advancement in implementing its global strategy.

iFLYTEK's global strategy is focused on growing its presence in promising Southeast Asia markets, including Singapore and Indonesia. Singapore is renowned as a global financial center and technology innovation hub. Singapore's local consumer base exhibits a robust demand for top-notch and intelligent products, Indonesia has emerged as a vibrant market, attracting technology companies due to its substantial population and the rapid expansion of its middle class.

In Singapore, the iFLYTEK AI hardware products launch took place on November 24, with products now available in renowned stores such as Courts, Harvey Norman, and ATRIX and simultaneously accessible on popular online platforms like Shopee and Lazada. Concurrently, iFLYTEK participated in AES, showcasing a range of smart hardware products that earned the prestigious Most Innovative Award.

The remarkable headway achieved by iFLYTEK C-end products in international markets is rooted in the substantial value offered to users. The offerings of translation devices, recorders, dictionary pens, and audiobooks cater to diverse needs and provide users with AI-powered office and learning solutions. iFLYTEK Translator stands out with its support for multi-language online and offline translation, addressing cross-language communication requirements of users globally. iFLYTEK Recorder earns user favor with its high-quality recording function, speech recognition, and transliteration capabilities. Meanwhile, iFLYTEK audiobooks enhance users' reading experiences by offering a more immersive option.

The successful penetration of the Singapore and Indonesia markets marks a crucial achievement in iFLYTEK's overarching goal of empowering users worldwide. Addressing the needs and expectations of local users, iFLYTEK is poised to elevate the overall experience and satisfaction of its global user base, propelling the advancement of AI applications. iFLYTEK remains steadfast in its commitment to innovative research and development in artificial intelligence, coupled with the expansion of global partnerships.

About iFLYTEK – iFLYTEK is a well-known publicly-listed intelligent speech and artificial intelligence company in the Asia-Pacific region. For more information, please visit https://global.iflytek.com/

SOURCE iFLYTEK

Also from this source

2023 in Review: iFLYTEK's Advancements in Innovations Led to Global Recognition

iFLYTEK received international recognition for its systematic approach to innovation and its cutting-edge products and services. Both around the...

iFLYREC Simultaneous Interpreting Facilitates Seamless Communication at Conferences During the 2023 Financial Street Forum

Serving as the official speech transcription and translation technical support, iFLYREC Simultaneous Interpreting provided Chinese and English speech ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.