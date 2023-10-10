iFLYTEK Jointly Creates Water Network Digital Industry Chain Innovation Alliance at World Water Forum

News provided by

iFLYTEK

10 Oct, 2023, 12:08 ET

HEFEI, China, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iFLYTEK joined the Water Network Intelligent Technology Company of China South-to-North Water Diversion Group and eleven enterprises, universities, and research institutes at the XVIII World Water Congress in Beijing to launch the "Water Network Digital Industry Chain Innovation Alliance." Feng Xiang, Vice President of iFLYTEK, and Qin Ping, General Manager of the Department of Water Conservancy, attended the event.

iFLYTEK has long been a leader in water conservation and management. This year, iFLYTEK has partnered with the city of Yulin to lead the development of A.I.-enabled digital infrastructure to support the Longyun Irrigation District development and ensure effective water resource management. Additionally, the company created a water emergency resource service platform that uses real-time monitoring for flood and drought warnings.

The Water Network Digital Industry Chain Innovation Alliance will focus on the research and development of modern water network models, data governance, intelligent applications, and standard systems to create a technology innovation and communication platform that seamlessly integrates industry, academia, research, and application.

During the organization's launch, Feng Xiang expressed iFLYTEK's commitment to actively exploring the application of the iFLYTEK Spark Desk in the construction of smart water networks. iFLYTEK aims to create comprehensive, efficient smart water networks with safety and reliability built into them.

The iFLYTEK Spark Desk has already been applied to Xiaozhu, the intelligent voice robot developed by the Pearl River Water Conservancy Research Institute of the Pearl River Water Conservancy Commission. With Spark Desk, Xiaozhu quickly and accurately addresses questions about water conservancy and provides information support to working staff.

iFLYTEK has been actively exploring the application of Spark Desk and its cutting-edge technologies in water conservancy projects. iFLYTEK looks forward to further collaborating with its ecological partners through the alliance and making meaningful contributions to the intelligent construction and high-quality development of water networks.

About iFLYTEK – iFLYTEK is a listed company in the Asia-Pacific Region focusing on intelligent speech and technology. For more information, please visit https://www.iflytek.com/en/.

SOURCE iFLYTEK

Also from this source

iFLYTEK Promotes Educational Exchanges During the WAC Budapest 23

iFLYTEK Promotes Educational Exchanges During the WAC Budapest 23

During the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 (WAC Budapest 23), iFLYTEK engaged in various educational exchanges as the Official Event...
iFLYTEK lanza la Plataforma abierta conjunta de IA de Budapest en el Campeonato Mundial de Atletismo

iFLYTEK lanza la Plataforma abierta conjunta de IA de Budapest en el Campeonato Mundial de Atletismo

iFLYTEK lanzó la Plataforma abierta conjunta de IA de Budapest esta semana en el Campeonato Mundial de Atletismo (WAC) en Budapest, Hungría. La...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Water Utilities

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.