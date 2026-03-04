iFLYTEK Launches AI Translation Earbuds in the U.S.

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iFLYTEK Co., Ltd., a global AI company specializing in speech and language technologies, today announced the U.S. launch of its AI Translation Earbuds.

Designed for cross-border business and everyday multilingual communication scenarios, the AI Translation Earbuds deliver powerful noise reduction and high-performance simultaneous interpretation for clear and natural conversations in face-to-face interactions, international travel, both online and offline business meetings, and online calls.

iFLYTEK Launch their new product "AI Translation Earbud" in MWC.

Built for Real-World Multilingual Communication

The AI Translation Earbuds combine bone-conduction and air-conduction sensors to capture speech clearly in challenging environments. Leveraging AI noise cancellation technology and advanced large-scale speech model–based simultaneous interpretation technology, the earbuds deliver low-latency interpretation with up to 98% recognition accuracy, ensuring stable and natural communication.

Key Features

End-to-End AI Simultaneous Interpretation: Natural, low-latency real-time translation for cross-language conversations.

Natural, low-latency real-time translation for cross-language conversations. Advanced AI Noise Cancellation: Maintains high recognition accuracy even in noisy environments up to 80 dB.

Maintains high recognition accuracy even in noisy environments up to 80 dB. Built-in AI Assistant: Supports voice interaction and productivity-enhancing assistance.

Supports voice interaction and productivity-enhancing assistance. Comfort & Hygiene: Open-ear design with antibacterial materials ensures pressure-free, hygienic wear for long meetings.

Open-ear design with antibacterial materials ensures pressure-free, hygienic wear for long meetings. Hi-Res Audio: Hi-Res certified with dynamic bass compensation and adaptive EQ, delivering high-fidelity sound beyond CD quality for translation, calls, and music.

Introductory Sales Details

iFLYTEK's AI Translation Earbuds will be available starting March 3, 2026, with an introductory price of USD $299 and 14% off standard pricing. The promotion runs through March 31, 2026, via Amazon and the iFLYTEK official website.

About iFLYTEK

Founded in 1999, iFLYTEK Co., Ltd. is a publicly listed company and a global leader in artificial intelligence, speech recognition, and natural language processing technologies. iFLYTEK's AI solutions are widely applied across education, healthcare, enterprise productivity, and consumer electronics, serving users worldwide. The company continues to invest in core AI research with the goal of improving communication between people, information, and cultures.

