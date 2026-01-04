iFLYTEK to Showcase Real-World AI Voice and Translation Technologies at Pepcom 2026 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iFLYTEK Co., Ltd., a global Artificial Intelligence company specializing in speech and language technologies, announced its participation in Pepcom Digital Experience! during CES 2026, taking place in Las Vegas. During the event, members of the media will have the opportunity to experience iFLYTEK's latest AI-powered speech recognition, real-time translation, and intelligent noise reduction technologies through hands-on demos conducted in real-world, high-noise environments.

Founded in 1999, iFLYTEK has long focused on core AI research in speech recognition, natural language understanding, and multilingual translation. Its technologies are widely applied across consumer electronics, education, healthcare, and enterprise scenarios worldwide, and have received recognition through international technical evaluations and competitions.

At Pepcom 2026, iFLYTEK will highlight two flagship AI devices designed for real-world communication and professional productivity:

AI Recorder S6:

The AI Recorder S6 features an advanced microphone array and AI algorithms, enabling clear voice capture from up to 20 meters away. Designed for complex environments such as meetings, interviews, and large-scale events, the device supports offline transcription and translation, ensuring reliable operation even in network-limited conditions. It also delivers accurate multi-speaker identification and structured AI-generated meeting summaries, addressing the needs of professional users with high data security and reliability requirements.

AI Translation Earbuds

The AI Translation Earbuds are powered by end-to-end AI real-time translation technology, delivering low-latency simultaneous interpretation along with advanced AI noise reduction. By combining bone-conduction and air-conduction sensor technologies, the earbuds enable clear, natural multilingual communication in high-noise environments such as trade shows and public transportation, achieving up to 97% speech-recognition accuracy. The product is designed for face-to-face conversations and cross-language collaboration.

Media representatives are invited to visit iFLYTEK at Pepcom 2026 to experience these AI voice and translation technologies firsthand in real-world, high-noise communication scenarios.

About iFLYTEK

Founded in 1999, iFLYTEK Co., Ltd. is a publicly listed company specializing in artificial intelligence, speech recognition, and natural language processing technologies. The company continues to invest in core AI research and to expand the real-world application of its technologies globally, with the goal of improving communication between people and information, and across languages and cultures.

