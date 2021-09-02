iFLYTEK Translator Builds a Bridge of Communication during Tokyo Olympics

HEFEI, China, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokyo Olympics, the first held since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, captivated global attention as reporters from all over the world gathered to cover the over 11,000 athletes and provide their audiences with first-hand news and reports.

In the stadium, all eyes were on the athletes competing in various competitions in the hopes that they would bring home the gold for their countries. However, behind the scenes a small "translation tool" gained attention amongst the reporters in attendance. It not only accompanied them throughout the Olympic Village, but also aided in interviews and communication. This device was iFLYTEK's dual screen translator.

During the communication process, many were curious about the Translator. "It is very remarkable that such a small machine can produce relatively accurate translation, and there is very rich language," one observer said about the device.

By utilizing iFLYTEK's dual screen translator, Chinese journalists were able to solve the problem of cross-language communication between journalists, athletes, and staff.

This compact translator can translate 83 languages and can support free communication between Chinese speakers and those from nearly 200 countries and regions around the world. The front and back dual screen design allow both conversation parties to focus on one screen, which has audio and visual operability. The Translator makes communications more efficient and convenient while allowing a safe social distance to be managed at all times.

The abundant advantages of this translator were reflected in the Olympic stadium, where accurate voice recognition in a noisy environment, continuous dialogue translation, and visual translation of 32 languages bridged the language barriers between reporters and athletes. The device can translate an interviewer's language into Chinese instantly. Additionally, the newly added recording translation function allows reporters to transcribe translation while recording audio to quickly understand the content of the communication. The translation records can be exported, enabling efficient and expedient transcription after an event. Thus, when a reporter begins to prepare for an interview, they already have all the tools they need to meet with anyone on any matter.

For the Olympics, the professional requirements of news reports are demanding. The iFLYTEK dual-screen translator is embedded with "Industry AI Translation", which has a rich database of professional terminology to help reporters provide more accurate translation results.

With the rapid development of various cutting-edge technologies, the Olympics are going high-tech. In the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics, iFLYTEK will continue to leverage the advantages of artificial intelligent technology to provide powerful automatic voice conversion and translation technology to ensure barrier-free communication. iFLYTEK is striving to use advanced technology to help build a more connected international community and to help us all understand each other better by building a bridge across linguistic divides so that we can communicate like never before.

SOURCE iFLYTEK