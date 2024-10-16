iFLYTEK Unveils AINOTE Air 2 at GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iFLYTEK showcased its latest innovation, the AINOTE Air 2, at GITEX Global 2024, held from October 14-18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event, which drew over 6,500 exhibitors and 1,200 investors from 180 countries, provided an ideal platform for iFLYTEK to demonstrate its cutting-edge paper tablet technology to a global audience of tech enthusiasts, business leaders, and industry experts.

iFLYTEK AINOTE Air 2 at GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai

The AINOTE Air 2, an enhanced version of its predecessor, stood out for its productivity-focused features designed to meet the needs of professionals in high-demand sectors like finance, government, and enterprise. Key features include real-time voice-to-text conversion, multi-language translation, and the ability to take handwritten notes while recording meetings — capabilities aimed at streamlining workflows and improving accuracy in business environments. Cloud synchronization and automatic meeting minute generation further enhanced its appeal as a paperless solution for managing daily tasks and collaborative sessions.

"Our participation at GITEX Global 2024 was a great opportunity to introduce the AINOTE Air 2 to a diverse, international audience," said Kun Zhong, General Manager of iFLYTEK's AINOTE Product Line. "This device redefines how professionals handle note-taking, collaboration, and productivity, making it an essential tool for today's hybrid work environments."

Attendees at the event were particularly impressed with the AINOTE Air 2's real-time transcription and seamless handwriting-to-text conversion, features that directly address the needs of business professionals and government officials looking for efficient digital solutions. iFLYTEK's booth attracted significant attention, with many visitors eager to experience the AINOTE Air 2 firsthand and explore its potential for reducing paper usage and improving operational efficiency.

The success of AINOTE Air 2 at GITEX highlights iFLYTEK's expanding role in the global AI and smart device market. The company's ongoing innovation in AI tools continues to address the needs of professionals across various industries.

"We are excited about the impact the AINOTE Air 2 will have on professional workflows worldwide," added Kun Zhong. "This device is a significant step forward in the field of AI-powered tools, and we are confident it will continue to make a lasting difference in how people work."

This was iFLYTEK's second year at GITEX Global. The event, running until October 18, showcased iFLYTEK's dedication to advancing AI and shaping the future of intelligent speech solutions.

