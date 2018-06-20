IFM Therapeutics, LLC Appoints World-Renowned Physicians and Researchers to Clinical Advisory Board

These CAB members represent a broad range of research disciplines, from neurodegeneration to metabolic disorders, brought together by their profound expertise on the role inflammation plays in the progression of these diseases. The experience and guidance of the CAB will be instrumental as IFM advances its current research programs into clinical development and expands its pipeline of novel inhibitors. New IFM CAB appointees are:

Jasmin Kümmerle-Deschner, M.D. – Head, Division of Pediatric Rheumatology and Autoinflammation Reference Center Tübingen, Department of Pediatrics at the University Hospital of Tübingen, Germany

Peter Libby, M.D. – Cardiovascular Specialist, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Mallinckrodt Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Giovanni Monteleone, M.D., PhD – Professor of Gastroenterology, Chief of the Gastroenterology and Endoscopic Division, Systems Medicine Department, University of Rome Tor Vergata, Rome, Italy

Markus F. Neurath, M.D. – Chair of Internal Medicine, University of Erlangen-Nürnberg, Germany

D. Brent Polk, M.D. – Professor of Pediatrics and Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine, Keck School of Medicine University of Southern California

David T. Rubin, M.D. – Joseph B. Kirsner Professor of Medicine, Section Chief, Gastroenterology, Hepatology, Nutrition and Co-Director of the Digestive Diseases Center, University of Chicago

Arun J. Sanyal, M.D. – Professor, Department of Internal Medicine and Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition, Virginia Commonwealth University

Scott B. Snapper, M.D. – Director, Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center, Professor of Medicine, Professor of Pediatrics, Harvard Medical School

"We are thrilled to welcome this accomplished and distinguished group of clinical and inflammation experts to IFM's clinical advisory board," said H. Martin Seidel, executive vice president of R&D. "The new CAB appointees represent IFM Therapeutics, LLC's current focus on inflammation targets following the company's sale of its former immuno-oncology programs in 2017. The new members are dedicated to expanding our understanding of the innate immune system and bringing patients with inflammatory diseases better treatment options. We look forward to gaining important insights from this renowned group of experts."

The new IFM Therapeutics, LLC clinical advisory board appointees will join existing members Dr. Michael Heneka, Dr. Hal Hoffman, and Dr. Saurabh Saha.

About IFM Therapeutics, LLC

IFM Therapeutics, LLC is a privately held biopharmaceutical company based in Boston, Massachusetts. The company was founded by an international group of preeminent scientists and physicians who have spent decades understanding innate immunity and the role it plays in regulating the immune system. IFM's team has discovered and developed small molecules that modulate novel targets in the innate immune system as next-generation therapies for cancer, autoimmunity, and inflammatory disorders. For more information, please visit www.ifmthera.com.

