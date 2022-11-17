IFMA Announces 2023 Executive Committee and Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) announced today the election of officers and directors to its 2023 Board of Directors, including the re-appointment of Board Chair Herb Ring, National Foodservice Director at The Hershey Company.

"IFMA's Board of Directors has always shaped the strategies and initiatives that serve our membership and the industry," said Phil Kafarakis, IFMA President and CEO. "With Herb Ring remaining onboard as Chair, our directors and officers will finalize a new long-term plan in early 2023 to continue moving the association forward. With their leadership, we expect to more directly support the entire food-away-from-home industry."

Ring has been a member of IFMA's Board of Directors since 2017. His experience includes direct responsibility for the association's major annual events; he served twice as Chair of the IFMA Chain Operators EXchange (COEX) Committee and has been an active member of the Marketing & Sales Conference Committee, Presidents Conference Committee, and the Gold & Silver Plate Awards Celebration Committee. He has also led efforts to update board governance, address Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion needs, and pilot IFMA's long-range planning efforts.

"I am honored to serve another term as Chair of the Board in support of our food-away-from-home community," said Ring. "I look forward to working with our board directors, committee members, and partners to guide the association forward. IFMA is positioning itself to be an invaluable resource for the entire industry. It's an exciting time to be here."

2023 Executive Committee

In addition to Ring, the following IFMA Board members will be serving on the Association's Executive Committee:

First Vice-Chair: Ben Wexler , President at Custom Culinary

, President at Custom Culinary Vice-Chair: Teri Trullinger , Vice President Sales at Cargill Foodservice

, Vice President Sales at Cargill Foodservice Vice-Chair: Paul Edmondson , Commercial Director at P&G Professional Americas

, Commercial Director at P&G Professional Americas Treasurer: David Rizley , Vice President of Strategic Accounts at Essity Professional Hygiene

, Vice President of Strategic Accounts at Essity Professional Hygiene Membership Chair: Nanette Luningham , VP Foodservice Marketing & Channel Development, Tyson Foods, Inc.

, VP Foodservice Marketing & Channel Development, Tyson Foods, Inc. Education Foundation Chair: Greg Cocchiarella , Vice President, Global Hospitality at Ecolab

, Vice President, Global Hospitality at Ecolab At-Large: Alec Frisch , Vice President & General Manager Foodservice at Georgia -Pacific

, Vice President & General Manager Foodservice at -Pacific At-Large: Oliver Kelly , President & Chief Executive Officer, North America at Kerry

, President & Chief Executive Officer, at Kerry At-Large: Tim Wayne , General Manager & Vice President, Away-From-Home at The J.M. Smucker Company

, General Manager & Vice President, Away-From-Home at The J.M. Smucker Company 2021 Chair: Hugh Roth , Senior Vice President - Chief Customer & Business Development Officer at PepsiCo Global Foodservice

2023 Board Members

Four new members have also been elected to IFMA's Board of Directors, including:

Kristin Bird : President, T. Marzetti

: President, Don Davis : General Manager, Kellogg Company

: General Manager, Kellogg Company Lauren Lopez : Senior Vice President Foodservice, Rich Products Corporation

: Senior Vice President Foodservice, Rich Products Corporation Fleur Veldhoven : Vice President of Foodservice Sales & Marketing, Nestlé Professional North America

IFMA is pleased to announce that the following board members will continue to serve the association and the industry in 2023:

Luis Andrade , Senior Vice President of Foodservice at Ventura Foods

, Senior Vice President of Foodservice at Ventura Foods Tom Bell , Vice President, General Manager, Prepared Foods at Wayne Farms

, Vice President, General Manager, Prepared Foods at Wayne Farms Eric Blumenthal , Vice President at The Coca-Cola Company

, Vice President at The Coca-Cola Company Erin Buntin , Director of Foodservice Sales at Schreiber Foods

, Director of Foodservice Sales at Schreiber Foods Kelly Crouse , Senior Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer at C.H. Guenther

, Senior Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer at C.H. Guenther Joe Cusick , Vice President of Sales at Ofi

, Vice President of Sales at Ofi Christos Dinopoulos , Vice President, Managing Director at Unilever Food Solutions North America

, Vice President, Managing Director at Unilever Food Solutions North America Rosalyn Emerson , Senior Director, Channel Marketing at Chobani

, Senior Director, Channel Marketing at Chobani Mary Flinn , National Foodservice Sales Manager at Torkfurky

, National Foodservice Sales Manager at Torkfurky Mary Klakulak-Sclafani , Vice President Market Innovation Strategy at Genpak

, Vice President Market Innovation Strategy at Genpak Art Michaels , Vice President Foodservice at Smithfield Foods

, Vice President Foodservice at Smithfield Foods Kory Mickelson , Chief Commercial Officer at CraftMark Bakery

, Chief Commercial Officer at CraftMark Bakery Beau Netzer , President of Foodservice at Aspire Bakeries

, President of Foodservice at Aspire Bakeries Mark Ourada , Group Vice President Foodservice at Hormel Foods

, Group Vice President Foodservice at Hormel Foods Ashley Peeples , Senior Vice President Foodservice at Royal Cup Coffee

, Senior Vice President Foodservice at Royal Cup Coffee Bob Pierce , Senior Vice President North America at Bunn-O-Matic Corporation

, Senior Vice President North America at Bunn-O-Matic Corporation Barbara Powell , Vice President Food Service Sales at Mount Franklin Foods

, Vice President Food Service Sales at Mount Franklin Foods Ian Roberts , Vice President and General Manager Foodservice at Conagra Brands

, Vice President and General Manager Foodservice at Conagra Brands Tom Rupkey , Vice President North America Sales at High Liner Foods

, Vice President North America Sales at High Liner Foods Tom Ruszkowski , Executive Vice President Foodservice at Red Diamond

About IFMA

The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) is a trade association that has served its industry for 70 years. IFMA's mission is to equip foodservice manufacturers with the tools needed to navigate the future with confidence. By providing insights, fostering best practices, and developing networking and educational opportunities through events, IFMA enlightens its members and motivates change that improves both individual member organizations and the foodservice industry at large. For more information, visit IFMAworld.com. Follow IFMA on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA)